Falcons Big Board: Which Prospects Should Atlanta Draft?

The Atlanta Falcons should be looking at targeting these players in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is finally here. What does this mean for the Atlanta Falcons? For starters, a sense of direction.

Since the Falcons elected to trade away quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, there's been some discrepancies on what Atlanta should do early. Address the pass rush? Add a No. 1 receiver? Find the quarterback of the future?

USC's Drake London Ohio State's Garrett Wilson Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder

All great questions that only general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith can answer. The good news those should all be addressed by the time Mr. Irrelevant is selected Saturday afternoon.

Who should the Falcons target early? What players should be made available in the middle rounds? Is there a right answer on who should be targeted early? Here's an early indication at what potentially the Falcons' big board could look like entering Thursday evening.

Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

The biggest need on either side of the ball for Atlanta is edge rusher. The Falcons finish dead last in sacks with 18 last season, and the best pass rusher was released before the start of free agency. Walker is an ideal fit for the style of defense Dean Pees' likes to run and can win at the point of attack when it comes to pass rush.

A native of Thomaston, fans would embrace keeping the Bulldogs star defender in the Peach State a tad longer.

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

In a dream scenario, Thibodeaux would be the safest option for Atlanta. He's 6-4, 254 pounds, has a relentless motor and the burst needed to win in one-on-one matchups against offensive tackles. Entering the college football season, he was widely considered to be a lock for the top selection, but concerns about his attitude and love of the game have knocked him down the totem pole.

It would be considered a steal for Atlanta if in two years Thibodeaux shows the potential that was on display during the 2020 season.

North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

The major difference between Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal is the upside at the interior of the offensive line. The Wolfpack alum has smooth footwork and projects to be an All-Pro guard should teams view him better inside. He's arguably the best run blocker in the class and can hold his own in pass protection.

The 6-4, 310-pounder would give Atlanta options in terms of how to fix its trenches. A battle between Kaleb McGary could help stabilize the right tackle position. Overall, there isn't an offensive linemen with more upside at multiple positions than Ekwonu.

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson III

From 'Last Chance U' to first-round pick, Johnson has come a long way in five seasons. Transferring to Florida State was the best choice he could have made, proving to scouts that he can be a high-volume sack machine with the tools to play a variety of positions.

The 6-5, 254-pound Johnson plays with a violent attitude and disruptive demeanor. Last season for the Seminoles, he tallied 40 pressures, 17.5 tackles for losses and 13 sacks. This would be the "worst-case" scenario in terms of addressing the pass rusher problem at No. 8.

Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton

It's not a weakness for the Falcons, but Fontenot in the past has been willing to go with the "best player available" approach. Hamilton is simply a playmaker that can do a bit of everything teams are looking for defensively. Coverage skills? Strong. Tackling? Near flawless? Range? Turn on the Florida State game.

A "unicorn" prospect that will change a defense's culture, Hamilton could be viewed as a "safe" pick for the Falcons. No one in the building would complain if he reaches his All-Pro ceiling one year after being a top 10 selection.

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

It's no secret that receiver is the biggest need offensively for the Falcons after this offseason. With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season, Atlanta needs an immediate No. 1 receiver. Wilson proved to be the go-to target for C.J. Stroud at Ohio State, recording over 1,000 receiving yards and an 11 touchdowns this past fall.

Wilson isn't as polished of a route-runner as Ridley, but his size, hands and speed nearly mirrors his upside. The 6-foot pass-catcher has a bit of Stefon Diggs to his game and could end up being the top rookie receiver by midseason.

USC WR Drake London

If Atlanta is looking for size at receiver, London should be the first option. The 6-4, 219-pounder would give the Falcons a big receiver on the perimeter to pair with second-year tight end Kyle Pitts inside.

London isn't as polished with his route tree as Wilson, but he wins most 50/50 battles against man coverage. Last season, he led the FBS with 19 contested grabs in only nine games. London also is known for his red zone scoring, a major hole in the Falcons' offense from a season ago.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

As a parts come in that Williams' torn ACL shouldn't delay his recovery time, would the Falcons be interested in making him the potential top receiver selected? A much more polished route-runner than both Wilson and London, Williams has the speed element, but he also can win with his ability to change direction in an instant.

If healthy, there is a shot that Williams would have been the consensus top receiver. If Atlanta is willing to wait several games to find a home run threat for the next five seasons, drafting the speedy Alabama receiver at No. 8 isn't the worst idea.

Liberty QB Malik Willis

It might seem early to draft a quarterback with so many other needs on the board, but if Atlanta is sold long-term it can get the most out of Willis, he will be in play at No. 8. All the tools are there for him to be a top-tier quarterback in today's NFL. Learning under Smith, who has gotten the best out of struggling passers, is an added bonus.

From the arm strength, mobility, pocket awareness, vision and other traits, Willis takes the cake as the top quarterback prospect. He's not ready to start Week 1, however, so landing in a situation like Atlanta where a quarterback is already in place might be the best-case scenario.

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

If Atlanta truly thinks it can contend in 2022, and if the leash is short on Marcus Mariota, Ridder might provide the best option to start midseason in hopes of winning football games. He was a four-year starter for the Bearcats and improved in near every category during that span.

Wins might not be a college stat, but few quarterbacks have won as many games as Ridder (44) in their career. He has to tools to be functional starter and needs little time to adjust to the NFL. Trading up late in the first round with a pair of draft picks could be an option for Fontenot to secure landing his quarterback of the future.

Georgia's George Pickens North Dakota State's Christian Watson UCLA's Greg Dulcich

Day 2 Prospects

North Dakota State WR Christian Watson: Regardless of what type of receiver Atlanta wants in the first round, it also needs speed. Watson's 4.36 40-time wowed scouts at the combine in March, but his production at the Senior Bowl as a vertical option put him on the map. He's raw, but the tools are there for Watson to be a home run threat. He's also a willing blocker in run support.

Georgia WR George Pickens: The polar opposite of a player like Watson, Pickens wins with size and physicality. He's a relentless blocker in space and does an excellent job tracking balls in the air. Pickens possess excellent body control as well, allowing him to rarely drop passes downfield.

UConn DT Travis Jones: There's a rumor among league circles that Grady Jarrett could be soon on his way out due to the defensive scheme. Atlanta is looking for a nose tackle and Jones fits the bill. The 6-4, 325 pounder excels in a two-gap look and uses his size to win battles up the middle as a pass rusher.

Michigan EDGE David Ojabo: Atlanta was considered a favorite to land Ojabo at No. 8. Due to a torn Achilles, he could be an option on Day 2. A raw outside linebacker with the ability to show development as a run stopper, this might be worth a risk for Fontenot in Pees' 3-4 system. He fits the style of defense near flawlessly.

Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie: Ebiketie has only played in a four-man rush, but his speed and agility might allow him to transition to outside linebacker without much of a setback. The bend and frame allows him to win at the line of scrimmage from a three-point stance. If he can find success from a standing position, he's a Day 1 talent at a Day 2 value price.

Colorado State TE Trey McBride: Anyone who knows the style of offense that worked in Tennessee understands that adding a tight end is essential for Smith. McBride might be the most well-rounded option in the class, showing growth as both a blocker on run plays and a high-end route-runner across the middle of the field.