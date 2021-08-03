WATCH: Falcons' Rookie Kyle Pitts Makes Spectacular Training Camp Catch

Atlanta's first full-pads practice proved Pitts' first chance to show off his much-hyped skills

The Atlanta Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in history when they took him with the fourth overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

The hype for the 6-foot-6, 245-pound weapon with 4.4 speed hasn't slowed down since. Nor should it.

Pitts made a spectacular catch at Falcons' training camp Tuesday morning as Atlanta went full pads for the first time this summer.

Pitts was selected by the Falcons out of the University of Florida, where he had 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games last season.

He's the highest-rated rookie on Madden 22 with an overall rating of 81.

Calvin Ridley enters the season as the Falcons' No. 1 target with the trade departure of Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, but it shouldn't take long for Pitts to be the No. 2 option for quarterback Matt Ryan.

New head coach Arthur Smith uses the tight end extensively in his offense. The Titans' Jonnu Smith and Anthony Fisker combined for 80 catches and 835 yards for Smith in 2020.

Pitts should beat those numbers on his own in a 17-game 2021 season.

A slimmed-down Hayden Hurst should also be a factor in the passing game. With Lee Smith signed to be the designated blocking tight end, Hurst was free to drop some weight and improve his quickness.

Hurst had 56 catches for 571 yards in 2020 with the Falcons, and it's possible he could match those numbers in 2021 even with the emergence of Pitts.