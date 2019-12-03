NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Falcons nearing bottom after playoff elimination

Week 13 was a bit of a weird one in the NFL. Many teams that have been the league's bottom feeders through 2019, such as the Bengals, Dolphins, Redskins and Broncos, all won while there were several teams in our Top 10 squaring off as well -- 49ers-Ravens, Patriots-Texans and Vikings-Seahawks.

That made it somewhat difficult to position each team this week. But with their official playoff elimination, the Atlanta Falcons dropped four spots to No. 29 on our list heading into Week 14. With just four games remaining, only the Bengals and Giants possess worse records.

The Ravens remained No. 1 on our list after their victory against the 49ers, but San Francisco only fell one spot because the 49ers lost by just a last-second field goal.

In Houston, the Texans defeated the Patriots, 28-22, but the game wasn't as close as that score indicates. New England has struggled mightily on offense lately, averaging just 17.3 points per game in the last three weeks. The Patriots aren't passing the eye test anymore, and, as a result, they dropped out of the Top 5 for the first time this season to No. 6.

The team chasing the Patriots in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills, jumped up into the Top 10 for the first time to No. 10. The Bills were impressive on Thanksgiving, blowing out the Cowboys, 26-15. With the loss, Dallas fell to .500 and to No. 14 on our list, but the Cowboys remain in front of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East because they lost to the Miami Dolphins.

Because of that loss, the Eagles dropped to No. 16 on our list.

Here's our full NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 14:

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-2)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (10-2)

4. New Orleans Saints (10-2)

5. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

6. New England Patriots (10-2)

7. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

8. Houston Texans (8-4)

9. Minnesota Vikings (8-4)

10. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

11. Los Angeles Rams (7-5)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

13. Tennessee Titans (7-5)

14. Dallas Cowboys (6-6)

15. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

17. Chicago Bears (6-6)

18. Oakland Raiders (6-6)

19. Cleveland Browns (5-7)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-8)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

22. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

23. Denver Broncos (4-8)

24. Miami Dolphins (3-9)

25. New York Jets (4-8)

26. Washington Redskins (3-9)

27. Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1)

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)

29. Atlanta Falcons (3-9)

30. Detroit Lions (3-8-1)

31. New York Giants (2-9)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (1-11)