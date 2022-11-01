NFL Trade Deadline: Falcons Dealing For Cornerback After A.J. Terrell Injury?

It is that time of year again; it is NFL trade deadline day, as the league will allow trades up until the 4 p.m. deadline.

The deadline is always an interesting time in the National Football League, as it will consist of "buyers" and "sellers," giving us a look into where each front office sees their team around the midway point of the season. For the Atlanta Falcons, who currently sit atop the NFC South at 4-4, not much buzz is going around about a potential move, so will they even make a move?

With a one-game lead over the second-place Bucs, it seems unlikely that Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot will be trading away valuable assets in return for picks, otherwise known as a "seller."

But they could likely become "buyers," surprise ones at that, as any move would be unexpected due to the lack above of buzz.

With several injuries currently plaguing the Falcons' secondary, as A.J. Terrell, Jaylin Hawkins, and Casey Hayward are all dealing with injuries, it would make sense for Atlanta to bring in help at defensive back.

But who?

Immediately, a name that comes to mind who may be available is Cleveland Browns' corner, Greedy Williams. According to Sports Illustrated, Williams is a name that the Browns have been fielding calls about and are willing to discuss a potential deal. Some other names include Bryce Hall of the Jets and Sidney Jones IV of the Seahawks.

ESPN is also reporting that the Washington Commanders are shopping William Jackson III and they plan on releasing him if there isn't a trade. Atlanta could be one of the destinations for Jackson if the Falcons are interested.

The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

