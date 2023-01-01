New Year, New Falcons: Atlanta Snaps Winless Drought vs. Cardinals

Just 13 hours after the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes electrified fans across the nation inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals set out to do the same in the lone Sunday matchup between two teams with less than five wins.

And while the stakes weren't nearly as high as the College Football Playoff Semifinals, the Falcons (6-10) and Cardinals (4-12) delivered an intense affair - with Atlanta ultimately taking a 20-19 victory at the buzzer.

The game featured a pair of quarterbacks seeking their first NFL victories in Atlanta's Desmond Ridder, a rookie third-round pick making start No. 3 as a professional, and veteran David Blough, who hadn't started a game in 1,099 days.

The first quarter featured just one possession by each team, as the Cardinals settled for a field goal after a 14-play, 66-yard drive that took over six-and-a-half minutes off the clock and the Falcons responded with a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that killed nearly 10 minutes, finishing with a Tyler Allgeier rushing score.

After a stop by Atlanta's defense, Ridder and center Drew Dalman fumbled the exchange on the first play of the ensuing drive, and Arizona capitalized with a touchdown two plays later, as Blough hit tight end Trey McBride.

Ridder led the Falcons down the field on a 12-play drive but fell short, as his pass to rookie receiver Drake London was incomplete on 4th and 2. However, he soon received another chance, as his defense forced a three-and-out and safety Richie Grant came flying in to block a punt. The next play, running back Cordarrelle Patterson marched into the endzone for a five-yard touchdown, and Atlanta carried a 14-13 lead into halftime.