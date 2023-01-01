WATCH: Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier Gives Falcons Lead vs. Cardinals

The Atlanta Falcons found the endzone on their first possession Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Atlanta Falcons have relied on their rushing attack throughout the season and saw the trend continue early in Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Following a 14-play field goal drive by the Cardinals to start the game, the Falcons offense went to work, piecing together a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that featured nine runs for 47 yards.

Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons leading rusher, carried the load, taking seven handoffs for 39 yards - ultimately finishing with a five-yard touchdown run, the fifth of his career, the play after ripping off a 14-yard gain on 4th and 1, giving Atlanta a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Allgeier, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, entered Sunday just 183 yards away from 1,000 and 207 away from the Falcons' rookie rushing record. After being a healthy inactive in Week 1, Allgeier's ascended into Atlanta's most-used runner and now finds himself just 17 yards away from 1,000 scrimmage yards on the season.

The 22-year-old Allgeier ranks second among rookies in rushing yards, trailing only injured Houston Texans runner Dameon Pierce, who finished the season with 939 yards.

With drives - and touchdown runs like this one - Allgeier's setting himself up for a shot at Falcons history.

