Skip to main content

Steelers vs. Falcons Week 13: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

The Atlanta Falcons host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) this weekend in what could make or break their season.

The Falcons are just 0.5 game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South playoff race and have one game left before their Week 14 bye.

Atlanta is hoping that a win will erase the disappointing finish from last week's game against the Washington Commanders. The Falcons had a chance to win the game with a goal-to-go scenario inside the two-minute warning. However, instead of running the ball like the team had done so efficiently throughout the game, the offense dialed up a play-action pass from Marcus Mariota that was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller.

A loss won't kill the Falcons' season, but a game against a sub-.500 opponent at home that's facing a short week is an opportunity Atlanta cannot fumble.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game ...

RECORDS: Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

TV/RADIO: CBS | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: PIT +1.5 (-125) | ATL -1.5 (+105)

MONEYLINE: STEELERS (-110) | FALCONS (-110)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19403758
Play

Steelers vs. Falcons Preview: More Targets For Drake London?

With a chance to make the 2022 postseason, the Atlanta Falcons will need rookie wide receiver Drake London to see an increase in his production against the Steelers.

By Coty Davis
Drake London Kyle Pitts
Play

Falcons Starting XI, World Cup Edition: Kyle Pitts, Drake London Headline Soccer Swap

Football meets ... football (?) as the Atlanta Falcons field a hypothetical 11-player soccer lineup, in light of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

By Daniel Flick
Pruitt
Play

'Comfortable' Falcons TE MyCole Pruitt 'Ready' for Big Role in Kyle Pitts-Less Offense

The Atlanta Falcons lost a focal point of their offense in tight end Kyle Pitts, but MyCole Pruitt's familiarity with coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Marcus Mariota has him feeling prepared to step up.

By Daniel Flick

TICKETS VIA SI TICKETS

Over/under: 42.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 4th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

USATSI_19403758
News

Steelers vs. Falcons Preview: More Targets For Drake London?

By Coty Davis
Drake London Kyle Pitts
News

Falcons Starting XI, World Cup Edition: Kyle Pitts, Drake London Headline Soccer Swap

By Daniel Flick
Pruitt
News

'Comfortable' Falcons TE MyCole Pruitt 'Ready' for Big Role in Kyle Pitts-Less Offense

By Daniel Flick
EC1F1D72-E2D2-4A9F-9031-22669193D0DD
News

Drew Brees Struck by Lightning? The ‘Shocking’ VIDEO

By Falcon Report Staff
USATSI_19514254
News

'We're Building Something': Falcons O-Line Confident Under Coach Arthur Smith

By Harrison Reno
DrakeLondon
News

Falcons Rookie Drake London Has 'Huge Impact' Despite Lesser Numbers - How?

By Daniel Flick
JarrettBrady
News

NFC South Analysis: Odds Falcons Catch Tom Brady's Bucs in Playoff Race?

By Daniel Flick
Kyle Pitts
News

Falcons 'Confident and Positive' About TE Kyle Pitts After 'Very Different Years'

By Daniel Flick