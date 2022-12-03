Steelers vs. Falcons Week 13: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) this weekend in what could make or break their season.

The Falcons are just 0.5 game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South playoff race and have one game left before their Week 14 bye.

Atlanta is hoping that a win will erase the disappointing finish from last week's game against the Washington Commanders. The Falcons had a chance to win the game with a goal-to-go scenario inside the two-minute warning. However, instead of running the ball like the team had done so efficiently throughout the game, the offense dialed up a play-action pass from Marcus Mariota that was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller.

A loss won't kill the Falcons' season, but a game against a sub-.500 opponent at home that's facing a short week is an opportunity Atlanta cannot fumble.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game ...

RECORDS: Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

TV/RADIO: CBS | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: PIT +1.5 (-125) | ATL -1.5 (+105)

MONEYLINE: STEELERS (-110) | FALCONS (-110)

TICKETS VIA SI TICKETS

Over/under: 42.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 4th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here