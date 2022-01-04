LISTEN: Did Falcons Have 'Most Impressive Loss' vs. Bills?

While the Atlanta Falcons outgained the Buffalo Bills through the air and won the turnover battle with three interceptions and a safety, they failed to outscore their opponent in a 29-15 defeat.

There was a lot to like from the Falcons' effort Sunday but the performance eliminated them from playoff contention and turned their final game into nothing more than an exhibition.

So, was the loss 'impressive'? Was it a moral victory?

Far from it.

When a loss ends your season, there is nothing impressive about it. The interceptions were nice, and it provides something to build off of going into next season, but it isn't impressive when this was a "win or go home" game.

When you get to games in December and January and the stakes grow higher, the contests become less about what actually happens and more about the result. It doesn't matter how you win, as long as you win.

The Falcons won't be sitting on the couch in the offseason thinking about how impressive they played in their loss against the Bills, but they might be thinking about what they could have done to make sure they won't sit on the couch during the playoffs next year.

