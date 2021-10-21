LISTEN: Will Dolphins Trade For Deshaun Before Falcons Game?

Locked On Falcons: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Preview: Crossover Thursday with Locked On Dolphins

As the Miami Dolphins prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons this week, rumors of a potential trade with the Houston Texans to acquire Deshaun Watson are swirling.

As the week goes by, it seems less and less likely that the trade will happen before Sunday's game, but it does affect the day-to-day life of the Dolphins.

If the rumors have reached current starter Tua Tagovailoa, will his play improve or regress with the potential of a trade?

If Tagovailoa is playing for his job, the Falcons' defense might need to be sharper than normal if they want to help win the game for the team.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Kyle Crabbs (Locked On Dolphins) to preview the upcoming Week 7 matchup between the Dolphins and Falcons.

First, Aaron discusses how the Falcons' various injuries could impact this weekend's matchup as well as how the latest rumors surrounding the Dolphins dealing for Watson could affect things.

Then, the duo get into a conversation about the Falcons' weapons in Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, and the adjustments the Falcons have made up front along the offensive line and in the defense due to their change in schemes this seasons.

Then, they break down the Dolphins' coaching concerns and their potential for a London "layover" without a bye week. They break down the reshuffled offensive line, the Dolphins secondary and how it might match up with playmakers like Calvin Ridley, and Tagavailoa's status moving forward.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.