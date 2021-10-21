    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: Will Dolphins Trade For Deshaun Watson Before Game vs. Falcons?

    Locked On Falcons: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Preview: Crossover Thursday with Locked On Dolphins
    Author:

    As the Miami Dolphins prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons this week, rumors of a potential trade with the Houston Texans to acquire Deshaun Watson are swirling.

    As the week goes by, it seems less and less likely that the trade will happen before Sunday's game, but it does affect the day-to-day life of the Dolphins.

    If the rumors have reached current starter Tua Tagovailoa, will his play improve or regress with the potential of a trade?

    If Tagovailoa is playing for his job, the Falcons' defense might need to be sharper than normal if they want to help win the game for the team.

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Kyle Crabbs (Locked On Dolphins) to preview the upcoming Week 7 matchup between the Dolphins and Falcons.

    Recommended Articles

    Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    LISTEN: Will Dolphins Trade For Deshaun Before Falcons Game?

    Locked On Falcons: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Preview: Crossover Thursday with Locked On Dolphins

    39 seconds ago
    Younghoe Koo Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    ‘Proposed’ Trade: Falcons Younghoe Koo to Chargers?

    ESPN Analyst Bill Barnwell suggests the Los Angeles Chargers should trade for Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo. Should Atlanta listen?

    4 hours ago
    Matt Ryan and Tua Tagovailoa
    Play

    Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to Watch, Latest Lines

    How to watch, listen, and stream the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Miami Dolphins. Plus latest lines and betting odds.

    7 hours ago

    First, Aaron discusses how the Falcons' various injuries could impact this weekend's matchup as well as how the latest rumors surrounding the Dolphins dealing for Watson could affect things. 

    Then, the duo get into a conversation about the Falcons' weapons in Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, and the adjustments the Falcons have made up front along the offensive line and in the defense due to their change in schemes this seasons.

    Then, they break down the Dolphins' coaching concerns and their potential for a London "layover" without a bye week. They break down the reshuffled offensive line, the Dolphins secondary and how it might match up with playmakers like Calvin Ridley, and Tagavailoa's status moving forward.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons
    News

    LISTEN: Will Dolphins Trade For Deshaun Before Falcons Game?

    40 seconds ago
    Younghoe Koo Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    ‘Proposed’ Trade: Falcons Younghoe Koo to Chargers?

    4 hours ago
    Matt Ryan and Tua Tagovailoa
    News

    Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to Watch, Latest Lines

    7 hours ago
    Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
    News

    How's Calvin Ridley Looking at Falcons Practice?

    10 hours ago
    DDDE392B-FB5C-405D-96DD-C0F0A42E0537
    News

    Falcons Legend Passes Away At 65

    Oct 20, 2021
    Matt Ryan in London vs. New York Jets 5,000 completions
    News

    LISTEN: How Can Falcons' Offense Become Elite?

    Oct 20, 2021
    Jordan Davis UGA Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    News

    Falcons Go Big on DL in Latest Mock Draft

    Oct 20, 2021
    Jason Spriggs Atlanta Falcons
    News

    New Depth Chart Hints at Falcons Line Changes

    Oct 20, 2021