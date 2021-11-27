Falcons LISTEN: Why Has Jalen Mayfield Struggled?

Other than first-round pick Kyle Pitts, no other rookie has had more of an opportunity to contribute than third-round offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield.

Unlike Pitts, Mayfield hasn't shown much to justify his draft position.

Mayfield has allowed seven sacks this season, more than any offensive lineman in the NFL. Considering how poor the offense has played in the last two games, Mayfield's performance can directly be linked to the team's struggles.

The team has invested a lot in him, and it isn't easy to start as a rookie, but if there isn't any improvement soon, the Falcons will need to look for a replacement.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman answers listener questions, including voiding Calvin Ridley's contact and why the Falcons should be a lot more worried about Mayfield than Kaleb McGary along their offensive line.

First, he breaks down what are the salary cap and contract ramifications of Ridley being on the team's Non-Football Injury list and what would happen if he did not return this season due to his ongoing mental health issues.

Then, Aaron goes into why he gives Mayfield more grief than McGary, and why, contrary to popular opinion, the Falcons' right tackle has in fact shown progress over the past three years.

Finally, he discusses whether the improved defensive performance in Week 11 against the New England Patriots is meaningful for Dean Pees' Falcons unit, as well as whether team should be looking for new options at quarterback, how the Falcons talent level compares to the Las Vegas Raiders offense, and what his ideal Thanksgiving meal would be.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.