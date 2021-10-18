LISTEN: Have Falcons Made the Grade?

The bye week is officially behind the Atlanta Falcons and it is time to resume our regularly scheduled programming.

There's been a lot to look at over the first five games, and despite the disappointing performances team is 2-3. The Falcons have a winnable game this week against the 1-5 Miami Dolphins, who crushingly lost to the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday.

On paper, a 2-3 start is slightly below average. But does it tell the whole story of the first part of the Falcons' season?

The defense has allowed 29.6 points per game, which is second-most in the entire league. The offense, despite all of its talent at the skill positions, scores just 21 points per game.

Even though the bye week was early, it came at a great time for the Falcons. The team came off a promising win, which leads to momentum. But the break also allowed head coach Arthur Smith to address some areas of improvement - or perhaps even a trade? - before continuing the course.

The Falcons may not have failed the first trimester of the season, but if the team continues on the path its leading, we may see the Falcons flunk out of 2021.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews what he's seen from every position group from the Atlanta Falcons this year through their first five games heading out of their bye week.

He breaks down Matt Ryan's play, the running game, the lack of production from Calvin Ridley, if Kyle Pitts has lived up to the hype and the team's blocking up front.

Then, he looks at the defense focusing on stars like Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell, the pass rush, linebackers and secondary to see whether the Falcons' defense is trending in the right direction. Then he reviews the special teams unit and its ups and downs, while also revisit his post-game grades for each of the team's first five results.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.