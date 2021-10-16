Falcons LISTEN: Trade Grady Jarrett?

Grady Jarrett is the most accomplished player on the Atlanta Falcons' defense.

However, the two-time Pro Bowler has struggled so far this season, racking up just 11 tackles through the team's first five games.

Jarrett has an out in his contract at the end of this season before becoming a free agent in 2023, making him a trade candidate for the Falcons should the team look to build for the future.

The team has second-year player Marlon Davidson and rookie Ta'Quon Graham behind Jarrett on the depth chart, and the team might want extended reps for the young players before deciding on what to do at the position in free agency and the draft.

While Jarrett has not been his best this season, several teams looking to improve the run defense could be intrigued by the seven-year veteran at the NFL Trade Deadline, coming up in a little more than two weeks.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman discusses the Atlanta Falcons' young defensive linemen's potential to be building blocks and the Jarrett's long-term future.

He breaks down what he's seen from rookie outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji and what we can expect from him the rest of this season, before assessing Graham and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

Then, he explores what are the Falcons' options when it comes to Jarrett's future beyond this year. Do they extend or trade him?

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons."