    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Falcons Open as Favorites vs. Dolphins - Latest Line

    The Falcons were blown out in the preseason by Miami, but the teams look very different two months later.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) are coming off of a bye week after having won two of their last three games.

    The Miami Dolphins (1-5) are getting home from London after handing the Jacksonville Jaguars their first win of the season.

    The oddsmakers are taking notice of both teams as the Falcons enter as a 1.5 point road favorite in Miami next week according to SI Sports Book.

    The moneyline is calling it a pick'em though with both teams at -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

    The Falcons dominated the New York Jets in their trip to London on Week 5. Atlanta outgained New York 450 to 230 in their 27-20 win.

    The Dolphins didn't fare so well on Sunday across the pond. 

    Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was making his return after missing the last three games with fractured ribs. He played well enough going 33 of 47 passing for 329 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but the Dolphins fell 23-20 to Jacksonville.

    Tagovailoa was likely limited in his willingness to run and extend plays against Jacksonville, having just returned from such a painful injury. He should be more active as a runner this week against Atlanta. 

    His mobility is a weapon in the passing game as he typically likes to run to set up the pass. He only ran for 109 yards last season as a rookie in nine starts, but he is adept at extending plays while waiting for his receivers to get open.

    The Falcons should have several key players back from injury for the Dolphins on Sunday. Atlanta's top two receivers missed the Jets game. Calvin Ridley for personal reasons and Russell Gage with a lingering ankle issue. Both are on schedule to return.

    Left guard Josh Andrews was the projected starter heading into the season, but he broke his hand two weeks before the season started. He has returned to practice and should at the very least provide another option at guard along with rookie Jaylen Mayfield who has had a predictable up and down first season.

    The Falcons hope to provide a very different look against Miami on Sunday than they did in the preseason. Atlanta sat virtually every starter against the Dolphins while Miami went with first-teamers in the first half. The score and game was a lopsided 37-17 win for Miami.

    Recommended Articles

    Matt Ryan and Cordarrelle Patterson
    Play

    Falcons Open as Favorites vs. Dolphins - Latest Line

    The Falcons were blown out in the preseason by Miami, but the teams look very different two months later.

    just now
    jarrett atl
    Play

    Falcons LISTEN: Trade Grady Jarrett?

    Locked On Falcons: The Future of the Atlanta Falcons Pass Rush

    Oct 16, 2021
    DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M Zach Harrison Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    Play

    Falcons Get Help in Latest Mock Draft

    The Atlanta Falcons invest significantly in their defensive line while getting their quarterback of the future in Draft Wire's latest NFL Mock Draft.

    Oct 15, 2021

    Atlanta has looked better each week, and they hope to heap a little more misery on the Dolphins' season while evening their own record to 3-3. 

    Matt Ryan and Cordarrelle Patterson
    News

    Falcons Open as Favorites vs. Dolphins - Latest Line

    just now
    jarrett atl
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Trade Grady Jarrett?

    Oct 16, 2021
    DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M Zach Harrison Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    News

    Falcons Get Help in Latest Mock Draft

    Oct 15, 2021
    blank fontenot atl clutch
    News

    LISTEN: Will Falcons Sell At Trade Deadline?

    Oct 14, 2021
    Matt Ryan in London
    News

    Falcons QB Matt Ryan: How High Can He Climb in Rankings?

    Oct 14, 2021
    Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
    News

    LISTEN: How Good Is Falcons Offensive Line?

    Oct 13, 2021
    Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills
    News

    Will Tua be Back vs. Falcons?

    Oct 13, 2021
    Desmond Trufant Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints
    News

    Desmond Trufant Out; Saints Cut Former Falcons

    Oct 12, 2021