Falcons Open as Favorites vs. Dolphins - Latest Line

The Falcons were blown out in the preseason by Miami, but the teams look very different two months later.

The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) are coming off of a bye week after having won two of their last three games.

The Miami Dolphins (1-5) are getting home from London after handing the Jacksonville Jaguars their first win of the season.

The oddsmakers are taking notice of both teams as the Falcons enter as a 1.5 point road favorite in Miami next week according to SI Sports Book.

The moneyline is calling it a pick'em though with both teams at -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

The Falcons dominated the New York Jets in their trip to London on Week 5. Atlanta outgained New York 450 to 230 in their 27-20 win.

The Dolphins didn't fare so well on Sunday across the pond.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was making his return after missing the last three games with fractured ribs. He played well enough going 33 of 47 passing for 329 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but the Dolphins fell 23-20 to Jacksonville.

Tagovailoa was likely limited in his willingness to run and extend plays against Jacksonville, having just returned from such a painful injury. He should be more active as a runner this week against Atlanta.

His mobility is a weapon in the passing game as he typically likes to run to set up the pass. He only ran for 109 yards last season as a rookie in nine starts, but he is adept at extending plays while waiting for his receivers to get open.

The Falcons should have several key players back from injury for the Dolphins on Sunday. Atlanta's top two receivers missed the Jets game. Calvin Ridley for personal reasons and Russell Gage with a lingering ankle issue. Both are on schedule to return.

Left guard Josh Andrews was the projected starter heading into the season, but he broke his hand two weeks before the season started. He has returned to practice and should at the very least provide another option at guard along with rookie Jaylen Mayfield who has had a predictable up and down first season.

The Falcons hope to provide a very different look against Miami on Sunday than they did in the preseason. Atlanta sat virtually every starter against the Dolphins while Miami went with first-teamers in the first half. The score and game was a lopsided 37-17 win for Miami.

Atlanta has looked better each week, and they hope to heap a little more misery on the Dolphins' season while evening their own record to 3-3.