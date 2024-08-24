QBs, Defense, Risers: Everything We Learned from Atlanta Falcons' Preseason, Training Camp
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When the Atlanta Falcons began their first period of training camp walkthroughs July 25 at IBM Performance Field, the hit song "Rags2Riches" blared over the loud speaker.
Perhaps nothing better summarizes Atlanta's goal for this fall than that -- turning three consecutive 7-10 seasons and six straight playoff-less campaigns into a year full of wins, celebrations and an organizational transcension.
Now nearly a month later, the Falcons have worked through 15 training camp practices, including two joint sessions with the Miami Dolphins, and three preseason games. They've also held a scrimmage of first-team offense vs. second-team defense and vice versa.
There have been a number of key losses, from receiver Rondale Moore and outside linebacker Bralen Trice's season-ending knee injuries to safety DeMarcco Hellams and his extended absence-causing ankle ailment, but also two substantial additions in safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Matt Judon.
And as the Falcons walked off the field after Friday night's preseason-finishing 31-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they did so with belief they're in a much better spot now than at the start of camp.
"There was a lot of times where we were in full pads two, three times in a row and guys were sore and they just came out and kept working," backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke said postgame. "I'm sure every guy in that locker room will tell you it was a little rough, but we got better -- every day you could see it."
Nothing else remains before Tuesday's cutdown, when rosters are trimmed from 90 players down to 53 plus the practice squad. When Atlanta takes the field for practice Wednesday, it will do so with at least 20 fewer players than it currently has.
But for one final time, with a full 90-man roster, here's a look at everything we learned this preseason and training camp ...
QBs Impress: Cousins, Penix Show Positive Signs
The Falcons invested heavily at quarterback this spring, signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal and drafting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall. Both passers proved why this summer.
Cousins said at his introduction in March he wanted Atlanta's offense to look like it had played together for five years despite spending around five months of time on task. By all accounts, it has.
From on-field rhythm to off-field chemistry, the leadership and attention to detail Cousins has brought to the Falcons' offense is legitimate. The four-time Pro Bowler has been precise and efficient throughout camp, and he's shown no signs of last year's Achilles injury lingering into this season.
Penix, meanwhile, has steadily grown from start to finish, and began finding more consistency later in the summer. His arm talent impressed immediately, but he's evolved with his ability to read defenses, go through progression patterns and locate his throws.
The 24-year-old Penix isn't at the same level as Cousins in terms of on-field play, but that shouldn't be the expectation -- after all, he has 12 fewer years of professional experience. For Penix, showing promise and development were the keys to a successful summer. He checked both boxes in resounding fashion.
"I feel like Penix and Cousins, they're great quarterbacks," outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone said. "They're going to do something special for the organization, and I can't wait until they display that."
Defense Has Fewer Questions, But Some Big Ones Remain
By signing Simmons in free agency and acquiring Judon via trade with the New England Patriots, the Falcons added two premier players to their defense. Simmons helped solve the question about the starting spot open next to All-Pro Jessie Bates III, while Judon instantly elevated the team's pass rush.
Another key question entering camp centered around the starting No. 2 corner opposite A.J. Terrell, but former first-round pick Mike Hughes has been the answer from the beginning. Second-year pro Clark Phillips III was thought to have the lead during OTAs, and while Phillips had a good camp, Hughes never relenquished the job.
But there is still plenty for Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to answer, particularly with how he utilizes simulated pressures and rotates players on the defensive front.
Before acquiring Judon, Atlanta's pass rush featured a heavy dose of sim pressures, with a wide assortment of blitzes from the secondary. The Falcons also worked a lot of five- and, at times, six-man fronts with the strong-side linebacker rolling down to the line of scrimmage.
Conversely, the Falcons, who used three-safety looks frequently toward the end of last year, have gone away from heavier secondaries under Lake's guidance.
The biggest qualm with how Atlanta approached this idea is the element of predictability. Some players, like defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and outside linebacker James Smith-Williams, were employed significantly in base packages and in early-down settings.
They're both viewed more as run defenders than pass rushers, and when the Falcons wanted more juice, they'd bring in outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham, among others.
Predictability aside, the Falcons still couldn't create consistent pressure with four, which prompted Lake to blitz extensively against the Dolphins in joint practices -- still the most representative sessions for Atlanta's defense this summer.
Whether Judon's presence causes shifts in blitz rates and the weight of the front remains to be seen, but the Falcons have plenty to answer.
Rookie Class Will be Rotational-Heavy
Starting at the top with the backup signal caller in Penix, the Falcons' rookie class likely won't have much of an impact this fall, a belief only further reinforced by the season-ending injury to Trice.
Still, a few others may find themselves in the rotation.
Second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro worked as a second-string, rotational piece throughout camp and is likely to play a handful of snaps each game. Fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has a shot to see some defensive action on passing downs, too.
Fifth-round pick J.D. Bertrand cemented his spot as the No. 4 linebacker with a strong summer, and he'll likely play a considerable role on special teams. Taking the field on defense will be difficult, as Atlanta likes its linebacker trio of Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman and Troy Andersen.
Of Atlanta's three sixth-round picks, receiver Casey Washington is the safest roster bet. Running back Jase McClellan, who missed all of OTAs with an undisclosed pre-draft injury, is firmly on the bubble, as is defensive tackle Zion Logue.
The Falcons' undrafted free agent class wasn't big to begin with, and none are expected to make the final roster. Those with practice squad potential include quarterback John Paddock, cornerback Jayden Price, receiver OJ Hiliare and tight end Austin Stogner.
Like with Penix, Atlanta's other rookies had a steep learning curve this summer and handled it relatively well. The class's impact in Year 1 won't likely be much, but there's a chance the Falcons added a few starting-caliber defenders in addition to their potential future franchise quarterback.
Position Battles
No. 4 running back: McClellan and second-year pro Carlos Washington Jr. have been in a close competition throughout camp. Washington has been better in practice, but McClellan has produced more in games. This is perhaps the most compelling decision Atlanta will make in the coming days.
No. 6 cornerback: In the first few training camp practices, the Falcons alternated Kevin King and Anthony Johnson as the No. 2 outside corner on the second-team defense. Later on, Natrone Brooks joined the fold amidst a stout preseason. King had a similarly stout summer and is the favorite to win the job, but a late push from Brooks makes this closer than once believed. Johnson is a likely practice squad option.
No. 5 (and 6?) receiver: Atlanta rebuilt its receiver room this summer, and the top is settled: Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III and KhaDarel Hodge. At least one spot is open, and Casey Washington is the likely answer. The Falcons, however, may carry six pass catchers -- and Chris Blair's strong offseason puts him in firm contention.
Extracurriculars
In 2023, the Falcons' defense played lots of press man with Ryan Nielsen calling plays. Now that Lake is on the sideline, Atlanta has transitioned to a more zone-heavy approach. Brooks feels it better suits himself and the rest of the corners to make plays on the ball and generate turnovers.
As for the other coordinator, Zac Robinson's offense has been littered with shifts and motions. He's shown a variety of ways to involve playmakers, from screens to jet sweeps and quick-hit route concepts. His innovative mind and willingness to take player input have both drawn praise this summer.
One of the biggest changes with Robinson calling plays is the frequency of true three-receiver sets. McCloud took a stronghold on the slot wideout role toward the end of OTAs, and once Moore suffered his injury in practice against the Dolphins, the competition officially ended. McCloud has shown he can separate, but drops have been an issue at times.
The fight to be Atlanta's sixth corner became more intense once Antonio Hamilton Sr. locked up the No. 5 corner spot. The backup nickel behind starter Dee Alford, Hamilton has enjoyed a strong camp due to his instincts, ball skills and ability to create takeaways.
With Cousins under center and Robinson calling plays, the Falcons' offense has found a nice balance of target distribution. London and Mooney usually see the most, but it's often around a six-or-seven-a-game rate. Tight end Kyle Pitts is involved in the aerial attack, as are McCloud and running back Bijan Robinson. The new staff wanted fellow ballcarrier Tyler Allgeier to grow as a pass-catcher this offseason and he's caught a few passes throughout camp.
The Bottom Line
The Falcons are serious about winning in 2024. They said as much when they signed Cousins, but drafting Penix put apprehension in the mind of some. Signing Simmons and trading for Judon quieted those concerns.
Atlanta's roster is deep. Head coach Raheem Morris has injected energy into the locker room, and there's consummate belief in this squad being the one to break Atlanta's playoff drought.
Now, it just has to do it.
"You look at us on paper, we’ve got everything we need to be successful," cornerback A.J. Terrell said Friday night. "It's on us to just go get the job done week in, week out -- how we prepare for games, how we take care of our bodies, how we attack a week. We’ve just got to go.
"We’ve just got to handle business, take it one game at a time, one practice at a time, and just stack 1%.”