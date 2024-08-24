Falcons Fall to Jaguars in Preseason Finale: Recap, Takeaways and Standouts
The Atlanta Falcons suffered a 31-0 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Friday night's preseason finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta finished the exhibition slate with an 0-3 record.
The next time Atlanta hits the turf on its home field will be Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when the games -- and consequences -- will be real.
But on Friday night, the Falcons were loose, so much that head coach Raheen Morris jogged over and joined a Jaguars' pre-game huddle.
Still, with 60 minutes of football in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Morris and staff received their final evaluation period of over 50 players before roster cuts Aug. 27.
Here's what to know from Friday night's blowout ...
Jaguars Play Starters, Falcons Don't
Jacksonville played its first-team offense, headlined by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, until the midway point of the second quarter. Similarly, the Jaguars' starting defense played for the entire first half.
The Falcons, conversely, took a similar approach to their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, sitting roughly 40 players. No members of Atlanta's starting offense or defense took the field, nor did backup quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who played in the opener Aug. 9 against the Miami Dolphins but was a healthy scratch the past two games.
[RELATED: Falcons Coach Morris Explains Michael Penix Jr. Not Playing at Ravens in Preseason]
Atlanta's starters dressed and warmed up pre-game, with the idea likely to get a similar feel for a typical pre-game routine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but once the game began, most players returned to street clothes.
Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who didn't play in the preseason, donned a helmet on the sideline, listening to play calls and taking mental reps. But otherwise, that's as close as any of Atlanta's key players got to seeing the field Friday.
Top Standouts
With significant snaps available for the Falcons' third- and fourth-string players, there was no shortage of opportunities to make a statement against Jacksonville's starters. A few took advantage of the opportunity.
At halftime, receivers Casey Washington and Chris Blair each had a pair of grabs, Washington totaling 31 yards while Blair gained 18. As Atlanta looks to round out its No. 5 and 6 spots at wideout, Washington and Blair appear to be the favorites. They finished as the lone Falcons with multiple receptions.
Recently signed running back Spencer Brown was Atlanta's leading rusher, taking 11 carries for 51 yards. He's on the outside looking in for the team's final running back spot, as Carlos Washington Jr. and Jase McClellan are the top internal options, but Brown certainly impressed Friday.
Washington had a limited role, seeing four carries for seven yards while catching one pass for seven yards. McClellan wasn't much more efficient, gaining 12 yards on four attempts. He also had one reception for 11 yards.
Defensively, linebacker Donavan Mutin collected a game-high 18 tackles, 13 of which were solo. It's the most of any Falcon this preseason.
In the secondary, assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray cited cornerbacks Kevin King, Natrone Brooks and undrafted rookie Jayden Price as his first half standouts against Jacksonville's starting offense. Brooks and Price each notched six tackles, while King added three more.
King Sees New Role, Which May Help Roster Hopes for Brooks
For as unrepresentative as the preseason can be at times, the Falcons had an interesting defensive alignment in the first half -- King, who has played outside corner the entire offseason, saw extensive action at safety.
Atlanta's starting safeties are set, with Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons holding down those roles and Richie Grant expected to rotate in as a capable third option. But with DeMarcco Hellams set to miss significant time due to an ankle injury suffered against Miami, there will be a spot available at the No. 4 slot.
Micah Abernathy is expected to fill that duty, but King's versatility gives the Falcons options. It also allows Atlanta to keep Hellams on the initial roster before placing him on injured reserve so he can return later this season, as Morris alluded is possible.
Another point in King's potential move to safety is the Falcons opening a roster spot at corner, which could benefit Brooks come cut day. Atlanta will likely carry six corners, and King is the favorite to get the last spot -- unless, of course, he's no longer officially labeled as one.
QBs Struggle
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke's preseason was a rollercoaster that ultimately ended at a low point. After a dismal 4-for-11, 11-yard performance against Miami, Heinicke bounced back in Baltimore, going 8-of-16 for 114 yards.
On Friday night, Heinicke was somewhere in the middle of the two but wasn't necessarily impressive. He finished 8-of-17 for 81 yards, an average of 4.8 yards per attempt.
Fourth-string undrafted rookie passer John Paddock was given just three pass attempts in the second half, completing one for a four-yard gain. The Falcons spent much of the final 30 minutes rushing the ball, gaining further evaluation of Brown entering cut day.
After the game, Morris told the broadcast crew the Falcons will have some decisions to make at quarterback. Paddock appears likely to be cut but is a prime practice squad candidate.
Real intrigue surrounds Heinicke, who could be the team's No. 3 passer while just as easily being cut or traded. Only time will tell which outcome occurs -- but the 31-year-old expressed interest postgame in sticking with the organization.
"You see a lot of special things during practice, during camp," said Heinicke, who mentioned the additions of Simmons and outside linebacker Matt Judon, along with the team's energy and offseason growth. "Those are the things that make me want to stay here."
After Months of Work, Film is Final
The Falcons' next time on the gridiron will be Wednesday at IBM Performance Field, the day after cuts. As such, Friday night was the last opportunity for players to impress on film.
Now comes a 72-hour stretch that Morris -- from a human perspective -- despises: Releasing 37 players to bring the roster from 90 to 53. Atlanta can, of course, sign 16 players to its practice squad, but the principle remains difficult for Morris.
"This is the toughest time in football," Morris told the broadcast, "when you've got to release people and kill people's dreams."
Apart from quarterback, Morris noted the depth of the Falcons' defensive line when discussing the most challenging positions to trim.
He mentioned earlier in training camp Atlanta may go heavier up front because of how many talented players it has, but even then, a few capable candidates -- like defensive tackles LaCale London and Zion Logue -- may find themselves on the outside looking in.
Preseason ... Not Often Representative
The Falcons have gone winless during the exhibition slate three times in their last seven tries.
The first came in 2017, when they followed by going 10-6, winning a road playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams and falling just short against the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Atlanta also went winless in 2018, when it trudged through an injury-plagued season and finished 7-9, and again in 2021, when it went 7-10 in the first year of then-coach Arthur Smith's first campaign.
How the Falcons' season ultimately unfolds remains to be seen, but this much is for sure: The results of this preseason serve as no indicator for what's to come.
The real answer will start to be shared Sept. 8 against Pittsburgh -- but that's two weeks away. For now, Morris and staff are focused on assembling the most competitive team possible, a goal that will see a critical three-day span culminating in Tuesday's looming roster cuts.