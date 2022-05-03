Desmond Ridder: Future Heir To Matt Ryan For Falcons?

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder might be going to the best situation for his career with the Atlanta Falcons

Desmond Ridder sat on his couch back in Louisville, Ky., simply waiting for the phone call that would change his life. Round 1? Silent. Round 2? A buzz went off, but it was just a text message from another quarterback prospect, pondering the same question that was likely on Ridder's mind.

Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder

When will I be drafted? Am I good enough to make it at the next level?

Ridder's draft day tumble might have landed in the most logical situation in the pros. The Atlanta Falcons used the No. 74 pick to make him the next passer in franchise history and potential heir apparent to Matt Ryan.

Of course, Ridder has to win the starting job at some point over incumbent veteran Marcus Mariota. He'll have 17 games to earn first-team reps in 2022. He'll have even less time to prove he's worthy of sticking with entering 2023.

“As with any position, the best guy is going to play,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Friday following the selection. “With Marcus being the veteran, that’s the way it’ll go for now.”

First-round quarterbacks are given a longer leash than those drafted on Day 2. It's why fans often won't see many Russell Wilson 2.0's last in the league as a starter for more that a season.

History itself isn't on Ridder's side, either. Looking back at the starting quarterbacks from 2021, 23 of the 32 starting quarterbacks were all drafted within the first 32 picks. Washington's Taylor Heinicke wasn't supposed to start, but filled in for Ryan Fitzpatrick after a season-ending injury in Week 1.

The remaining quarterbacks also sit roughly middle of the pack. San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo has found success in Kyle Shanahan's offense when he can remain healthy. Dallas' Dak Prescott only has one playoff win since going from fourth-round backup to face of the franchise. Wilson regressed in his final season with Seattle.

Kirk Cousins and Minnesota always seem to be second away from a divorce on contract extension. Philadelphia is giving Jalen Hurts one more season to improve. Derek Carr is consistently in the middle of the pack. The Buccaneers? Well, Tom Brady is an outlier.

Ridder's winning demeanor and ability to adapt on the fly should have him in a battle for the Falcons' starting quarterback role Week 1. The biggest concern of his transition from college to the pros are his accuracy concerns. A four-year starter for the Bearcats, Ridder became the all-time winningest quarterback in program history with 44 victories.

He also never surpassed a completion raiting of 66.2. The level of competition grows from the AAC to the FBS level. It quadruples from the college in general to the pros.

“Des is made of the right stuff,” Smith said. “He went (to Cincinnati), and he won, and he’ll come in here, and he’ll compete. We’re excited to bring him in.”

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said that the Falcons were getting a "proven winner and leader" following his selection. Proven in the collegiate ranks is one thing. At the pros, it's a week-by-week basis.

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder Desmond Ridder

As a mid-round selection, it's a play-by-play factor. If Atlanta produces offensively, finds consistency and sees potential in utilizing efficient play designs rather than highlight throws downfield, perhaps Ridder can work. During the NFL Combine, he compared himself to Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee's starter and one of the more efficient passers over the past two seasons.

Who fixed the kinks in Tannehill? Smith was the driving force. Can he do it again with Ridder? He's going to try and try quick.

Third-round quarterbacks are given a shot in the NFL. A shot. That doesn't always mean there's a second regardless of the potential.