Kyle Pitts: Why'd Saints at Falcons Betting Line Change? TV, Time, Livestream & Prediction

How to watch, livestream, listen, and find the latest odds and lines for the New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons close out their 2021 season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Here's how watch, listen, livestream, and check the latest odds from the game.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons details:

Who: New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: FOX (Commentators: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)
Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App
Money Line: Saints -188 (bet $188 to win $100), Falcons +155 (bet $100 to win $155)
Spread: Saints -3.5, O/U 40

Latest Lines via SI Sports Book

The Falcons opened the week has 4.5-point underdogs to the Saints, but the line has dropped a point as the week has gone on.

Part of the reason for the drop could be the good news the Falcons got on the injury report on Thursday with Kyle Pitts being upgraded from not participating to limited.

Asked by reporters after practice if he felt like he could go against the Saints, and Pitts answered in the affirmative.

Pitts needs just 59 yards on Sunday to break Mike Ditka's 60-year old record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end. Ditka had 1,076 yards for the Chicago Bears in a 14-game 1961 season.

Pitts had three catches for 62 yards when the Falcons beat the Saints 27-25 in New Orleans on November 7. If he matches those numbers, he'll find himself as the new record holder.

The over/under of 40 in this game is particularly intriguing. The Saints defense has been terrific of late. They shut out Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three weeks ago and held the Carolina Panthers to just 10 points last week.

The Falcons have scored more than 21 points just twice in the last 10 games including their last meeting with the Saints.

Atlanta's offensive hasn't generated more than 300 yards of offense in four games, including just 254 yards against the 2-14-1 Detroit Lions.

The Saints still have hopes for a playoff spot while the Falcons are looking to play spoiler with a win and possibly a draft pick as high as No. 7 overall with a loss.

It should be a close, low-scoring game. The smart money on this contest would be to take the under.

