49ers DE Nick Bosa Dealing with Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons have their eyes lasered on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but one notable opponent may not be making an appearance on Sunday.

Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Carolina Panthers, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided a pessimistic update during his press conference Monday, stating that Bosa "couldn't go" if the game was that day. That means he'll have to heal in some regard between now and the weekend. But the Niners might not want to risk an injury turning from bad to worse so early in the season.

"Take away his pads and helmet immediately," All 49ers writes. "The 49ers do not need Bosa for this game while he deals with his injury. For him to be fully fit against the Falcons seems like a stretch even if he is kept out of practice this week alone. These injuries always linger like hamstring pulls."

We'll learn more about Bosa's status for the game as the team begins practicing throughout the week. But if he were to miss the game, the Falcons will probably have an easier time.

Bosa has six sacks in the team's first five games this season. He's tied for the league lead alongside Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders), Matthew Judon (New England Patriots) and Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys).

The 49ers and Falcons kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

