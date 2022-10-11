NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Rising After Loss to Buccaneers?

The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) had their two game winning streak snapped by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) on the road Sunday.

But where does the team stand in this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings?

The loss has pushed them back five spots to the No. 23 spot.

"The Falcons lost by one, four and six points respectively this season," SI writes. "This team is on its way up despite not much help from an inherited personnel standpoint."

The team has jumped all over the place over the past few weeks, being ranked as low as No. 29, before catapulting to No. 18 after defeating the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

Slotted above much more experienced rosters such as the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, it is great things to come for the NFL's second-youngest roster, witnessing multiple first career touchdowns over three weeks: Avery Williams, Drake London and Caleb Huntley.

We've got a great group of young players, great group of guys," quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "That's been the tale of our season - we've found ways to make it close and have a chance to win, and that's what it's about. Football is four quarters, it's an imperfect game, it's not always pretty, but we'll find ways to pull these ones out."

Now tied for second place in the NFC South alongside the New Orleans Saints, the team hopes to break that tie this weekend hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

