Rams vs. Bengals: What Can Matt Ryan's Falcons Learn from Super Bowl LVI?

Whether you are a die-hard NFL fan or just ready to devour some chips, dip, and commercials - Here are some fun facts for you to pass around the water cooler.

The Atlanta Falcons have been there. They get it.

Super Bowl LVI has it all: Star power, underdogs, explosive offense, dominant defense. The battle between the Los Angeles Rams (led by former Georgia QB Matthew Stafford) and Cincinnati Bengals to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, at Sofi Stadium in L.A. is bound to be interesting.

Although the Atlanta Falcons fell short this season and haven't reached playoffs for the first time since 2017, there is hope in coach Arthur Smith's second season. The Falcons have appeared in two Super Bowls; the first during the 1998 season where they lost to the Denver Broncos and most recently, a 34–28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

1. It’s the first time the Super Bowl has been hosted in LA since 1993 … Can you guess who won it that year? Hint: How bout them….?

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2. Win or lose, players on both teams competing in the Super Bowl get paid. Each player on the winning team will earn $150,000, while players on the losing team will earn $75,000.

3. This is the youngest head coaching matchup in Super Bowl History. The head coaches for both teams are the youngest NFL coaches. Rams' Sean McVay is 36 and Bengals' Zack Taylor is 38. Zack was Sean’s assistant coach and the two coaches are friends.

4. Rams safety Eric Weddle was enjoying retirement and coaching youth football three weeks ago. The Rams had some key injuries at the safety position and picked up Weddle. Now the 37-year-old is playing every snap and hoping to win his first Super Bowl.

5. The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to be the second-straight team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl at home last year. LA is 4-point Super Bowl favorites.

Next season the Super Bowl is February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona ... If the trend continues, money on the Arizona Cardinals to compete may not be the worst bet.

Bonus: Unsurprisingly, the cost of Super Bowl commercials is increasing. A 30-second spot for an ad during Super Bowl LVI is reportedly selling for $6.5 million