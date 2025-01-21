SI

Highest-Rated Super Bowls Through the Years

Nate Cunningham

Super Bowl LVIII was the highest-rated Super Bowl ever.
Super Bowl LVIII was the highest-rated Super Bowl ever. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
There’s nothing bigger than the Super Bowl. What began as a football game has morphed into a pop-culture phenomenon. The Super Bowl is about more than the two teams competing. It’s about the commercials and ads, and about the halftime show. It’s a spectacle in every sense. 

But there was a time when the Super Bowl was a more humble affair. Still, there’s no denying that Americans have always loved their football. 

The game is a perfect mix of raw power and intellectual strategy. A high-stakes chess match that requires the strength and determination of gladiators. It seems tailor-made for American audiences. 

But now, it’s even more than that. The NFL has become established as a global game. Seemingly everyone knows when it’s Super Sunday. 

The Birth and Evolution of the Super Bowl

While the extra pageantry that accompanies the Super Bowl wasn’t there back in the day, there was no doubt the game was going to garner plenty of interest. 

In fact, the game that we now recognize as Super Bowl I was dubbed “The Super Nielsen Bowl” by many newspapers. 

And those publications were correct. The game, which was broadcast by both CBS and NBC in 1967, drew in more than 51 million viewers. 

Just 10 years later, Super Bowl XI brought in 62.05 million viewers. Most of those first 11 Super Bowls had a share around 70, meaning that 70% of all televisions that were in use were watching the Super Bowl. 

The Highest-Rated Super Bowls in History

Super Bowl

Year

Teams

Total Average Viewers

Network(s)

Super Bowl LVIII

2024

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

123,714,000

CBS, Univision, Nickelodeon, Nick-At-Nite

Super Bowl LVII

2023

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

115,096,000

FOX, FOX Deportes

Super Bowl XLIX

2015

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

114,810,000

NBC, Universal

Super Bowl XLVIII

2014

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

112,752,000

FOX, FOX Deportes

Super Bowl 50

2016

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

112,336,000

CBS, ESPN Deportes

Super Bowl LI

2017

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

111,973,000

FOX, FOX Deportes

Super Bowl XLVI

2012

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

111,346,000

NBC

Super Bowl XLV

2011

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

111,041,000

FOX

Super Bowl XLVII

2013

Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers

108,693,000

CBS

Super Bowl XLIV

2010

New Orleans Saints vs Indianapolis Colts

106,476,000

CBS

The Most Iconic Super Bowls in History

Believe it or not, the most-watched Super Bowls in history are not always the most memorable. However, a couple stand out as being both highly watched and highly regarded.

Super Bowl XLIX (2015): A classic Super Bowl featuring the dominant “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks defense and the attempted resurgence of the New England Patriots’ dynasty, Super Bowl XLIX is the third-most viewed (114.8 million) Super Bowl in history. The game is also considered one of the best, with the Patriots intercepting Russell Wilson at the goal line in the final seconds. 

Super Bowl LI (2017): The first Super Bowl to go to overtime saw Tom Brady and the Patriots complete an improbable comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. Super Bowl LI became known as the “28–3 Game” and the scorebug image became a meme. It is the sixth-most viewed Super Bowl in history, drawing 111.9 million. 

On the flipside, there’s one Super Bowl that stands out in a bad way. Despite being one of the most-watched Super Bowls ever, the game was an absolute bore. 

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): The matchup between the Seahawks and Denver Broncos is the fourth-most watched Super Bowl ever, having drawn 112.7 million viewers. Peyton Manning threw a league-leading 55 touchdowns that season, leading the No. 1 offense in football. However, the Broncos were no match for Seattle’s stingy defense, getting blown out 43–8.

The Evolution of Viewership Trends

In short, the Super Bowl is becoming bigger than ever before. Since 2010, the Super Bowl has brought in at least 100 million viewers in all but three years.

Super Bowl LVIII, which took place last year, became the most-viewed broadcast in history. 

At this point, the sky is the limit for the NFL. With the league putting a lot of focus into generating fans abroad, there’s no telling how high the ratings for the Super Bowl will look like in 10 years.

It is worth noting that the NFL does have one card up its sleeve to secure a massive rating: Taylor Swift. 

Swift is easily the most-requested performer by enthusiasts online and her connection to the Kansas City Chiefs make it seem like a matter of “when” and not “if.”

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

