Three Falcons Poised to Surprise at Training Camp
The Atlanta Falcons training camp is right around the corner. On July 24th, the team will begin the final phase of the offseason at IBM Performance Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. While many will be focused on storylines like Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., some players who have been flying under the radar for the team this offseason are poised to surprise. Their underdog status adds an element of intrigue and curiosity to the upcoming season.
Ray-Ray McCloud - Wide Receiver/Returner
The Atlanta Falcons have a few new veteran wide receivers this year, and the former San Francisco 49ers Ray-Ray McCloud brings something different. As a six-year NFL veteran who has played for four different NFL organizations, he has carved his niche on special teams as one of the league’s best kick and punt returners. In 2021, he led the NFL in return yards as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With the departure of Cordarelle Patterson, the Falcons have a void to fill in the kick returner department. Regarding punt returns, duties were split between Mike Hughes and Dee Alford. However, the Falcons return Avery Williams from knee injury who led the NFL in yards-per-punt return in 2022.
The 5'9,190-pound McCloud can turn some heads and secure a starting role as a returner in both areas – and with the new NFL kickoff changes, this position should become more vital. Additionally, he can be used as an offensive weapon in Zac Robinson’s new offense.
Richie Grant – Safety
The former 2021 second-round draft pick has been a Falcon who has had his moments in his three years with the team, but has largely been a disappointment relative to his lofty-draft status.
While former seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams impressed as a rookie last season, the starter opposite of Jessie Bates III is up in the air between the two. With Grant’s experience, he can make a strong impression in training camp despite the Hellams hype train gaining more steam by the hour between fans and pundits.
Grant seems to be backed by new head coach Raheem Morris, and there is plenty of talent in the former UCF Knight. With a new coordinator specializing in defensive backs – Grant’s potential could be fully tapped into in a contract year.
Troy Andersen – Inside Linebacker
After suffering a season-ending injury last season, third-year linebacker Troy Andersen is set to return. One of the Falcons’ most promising players has a chance to come back and be more assertive, but the question is, will he?
A torn pectoral injury is not something that one quickly recovers from, but Andersen has already impressed new head coach Raheem Morris at OTAs.
“Fast," Morris said. "Troy is extremely fast. He's quick. He's got great short-space quickness. And right now, we can't tackle, but you just love the approach. And you love all the things that he's going through in his mind, the intent for the ball, his communication level."
With teammate and friend Nate Landman thriving at the inside linebacker position last season, Andersen has some catching up to do, but according to coach Morris, he’s more than ready for the task.
"He doesn’t feel like a younger player to me. He feels like a veteran. He feels like a guy that knows exactly how he wants to get his job done. And he knows his process. He's actually teaching this process to other people. And that's fun to watch."
It remains to be seen how well the former Montana State Bobcat has recovered from injury in pads and how he adjusts to the new scheme. The surprise for the Falcons is that he could evolve into a team captain, which could be one of the best comeback storylines of training camp.