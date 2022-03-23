Skip to main content

Trade QB Matt Ryan? Falcons Fans Like It

According to our survey, Falcons fans believe it was time to move on from quarterback Matt Ryan.

Moments after Matt Ryan was surprisingly traded to the Indianapolis Colts Monday, The Falcon Report tweeted out a question asking if the team was right for making a move.

And it appears the fans agree with the team, as 75.8 percent of voters agreed that it was time to move on from Ryan.

In Ryan's 14-year career with the Falcons he had four playoff wins, an MVP and one Super Bowl appearance. Ever since that Super Bowl, Atlanta hasn't had a winning season and aren't projected to have one soon.

It was time for change.

"While Ryan meant so much to the franchise ... the move allows the organization to focus on its long-term solution at quarterback," the Atlanta Falcons website said.

One fan said he thinks the Falcons are doing a "real-rebuild" after trading Ryan away.

"At this point, I'm 100% sure that the Falcons are going Malik Willis at 8," the fan said on Twitter. "Not even a shadow of doubt in my mind anymore. He's [Willis is] from Atlanta too. So there's that."

maliksenior
objryan
Another fan took a shot at Atlanta's general manager.

"Terry Fontenot is the worst gm in falcons history," the fan said on Twitter. "I'm 100% serious."

There is still support around the 14-year Falcons quarterback. A fan said that Ryan is the single-most important player in Atlanta Falcons history.

Cordarrelle Patterson

"What a way to end his [Ryan's] run with a botched pursuit of a replacement and then a hurried move to beat the clock on a roster bonus," the fan said on Twitter.

The Falcons have since acquired quarterback Marcus Mariota on a veteran contract, but are ready to find the team's next franchise quarterback.

"Getting Ryan's large contract and massive cap numbers off the books ... helps ... Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith execute their long-term plan for the franchise and establish a period of sustained success," the Atlanta Falcons website said.

Regardless of whether fans like it or not, it's clear the Falcons are moving in a new direction.

