NFL Fans Survey: Falcons Uniforms Top Players
With their drastic exchange of Matt Ryan for Marcus Mariota at quarterback, the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 will sports a decidedly new look.
According to NFL fans, they'd be smart to keep their same uniform.
After winning only seven games on the field last season, the Falcons' black-and-red uniforms are ranked seventh-best in the NFL in a recent survey of fans.
NFL uniform rankings
Falcons beat Saints ... in uniforms
Marcus Mariota ... in red and black?
Sandwiched between last month's Super Bowl and next month's draft, NFL fans are these days left to argue about their teams' free-agency transactions. Or perhaps ... uniforms?
Some fans are proud of their team's classic look. Some may boast their team's plethora of options. Some even may secretly envious of another team's colors, log, etc.
A recent survey tackled the age-old debate in the NFL: Which team has the best - and worst - uniform?
In February, the survey asked 1,110 Americans for their feedback on NFL uniforms and team colors. Respondents were 49 percent male, with an age range of 18-85 and an average of 38. (Because there are so many variations of uniforms an NFL team can have, the analysis presented the most well-known uniforms that each team has as of early 2022.)
The winners:
Although not No. 1 on the field, the Carolina Panthers come out on top for best NFL uniforms. Between the panther on the helmet and the blue-black-silver color scheme, visually, they apparently appeal to many Americans. Following the Panthers are the Cincinnati Bengals, runner-ups in Super Bowl LVI and now runner-ups for best NFL uniform. Rounding out the Top 5 are traditional powers with classic looks that haven't changed through the years: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
The losers:
Falcons in white
Falcons in black
Falcons in red
Not surprisingly, the Cleveland Browns rank last in NFL uniforms. Perhaps they're hoping Deshaun Watson changes the perception of those hideous and confusing orange helmets. Despite the new name, logo and uniform, the Washington Commanders were voted second-worst, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
As for merely a team's colors, the Miami Dolphins' aqua and orange were deemed the best while - again - the Browns finished worst.