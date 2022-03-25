Falcons LOOK: Georgia's Travon Walker Reveals Truth About Social Media Account

The Georgia linebacker disputed that this post came from his account.

With technology being where it is, social media accounts are never safe and there is always a chance of someone using your likeness — especially if you are a prized NFL prospect.

Travon Walker has emerged as a candidate to be the first player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday night, the Georgia linebacker responded to a tweet by NFL Network sharing a LinkedIn post with a heartfelt message allegedly coming from Walker.

The prospect wanted to clear things up and did so by sharing that this post did not come from him.

Despite the post being fake, Walker did agree with the message. It was a lengthy post about how he wants his life to be about “more than just snap counts and sacks.”

Walker has been projected in the top five of the draft but there is talk that he could go as high as first overall. The Jacksonville Jaguars have made moves to improve the offensive side of the ball and now they could target a centerpiece on defense. If this happens, Walker would be the first Georgia player to be selected No. 1 overall since Matthew Stafford in 2009.

And of course, the Falcons, building their roster, would surely like him as well.

The internet is full of trolls spreading negative posts that could impact an athlete’s career. This message went in the opposite direction and had a positive feel around it. The intention was to portray Walker as someone who is thinking about his life after football as well.

Still, it's ... weird.

By the looks of his real post, Walker seems to be have his mind in the right place.