Skip to main content

Falcons LOOK: Georgia's Travon Walker Reveals Truth About Social Media Account

The Georgia linebacker disputed that this post came from his account.

With technology being where it is, social media accounts are never safe and there is always a chance of someone using your likeness — especially if you are a prized NFL prospect.

Travon Walker has emerged as a candidate to be the first player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday night, the Georgia linebacker responded to a tweet by NFL Network sharing a LinkedIn post with a heartfelt message allegedly coming from Walker.

Falcons - Uniforms
smith mariota
USATSI_17403916
travon walker point

The prospect wanted to clear things up and did so by sharing that this post did not come from him.

Despite the post being fake, Walker did agree with the message. It was a lengthy post about how he wants his life to be about “more than just snap counts and sacks.”

Walker has been projected in the top five of the draft but there is talk that he could go as high as first overall. The Jacksonville Jaguars have made moves to improve the offensive side of the ball and now they could target a centerpiece on defense. If this happens, Walker would be the first Georgia player to be selected No. 1 overall since Matthew Stafford in 2009.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Play

Atlanta Club Throwing Matt Ryan 'Going Away' Party After Trade to Colts

One local business is celebrating Matt Ryan's tenure in Atlanta in a unique way.

By Jeremy Brener and Cole Thompson1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Matt-Ryan-Julio-Jones-Falcons-1200x675
Play

Terrell Owens Pokes at Matt Ryan: ‘Julio Jones Made' Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Terrell Owens does not believe the Indianapolis Colts benefitted from the trade for Matt Ryan because he was made by Julio Jones.

By Greg Patuto55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
WATCH: Matt Ryan, Drew Brees both returning in time to extend longest-running QB matchup
Play

Matt Ryan Trade To Colts: Falcons Explain Financial Burden

After trading Matt Ryan to the Colts, the Atlanta Falcons are under a financial burden ahead of the 2022 season. But the Falcons are okay with their current situation.

By Coty Davis2 hours ago
2 hours ago

And of course, the Falcons, building their roster, would surely like him as well.

2E85048F-D000-4BC8-86CB-9F0DDD6C4093
gage cord
cord-arms-atl-clutch

The internet is full of trolls spreading negative posts that could impact an athlete’s career. This message went in the opposite direction and had a positive feel around it. The intention was to portray Walker as someone who is thinking about his life after football as well. 

Still, it's ... weird.

By the looks of his real post, Walker seems to be have his mind in the right place.

Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week
News

Atlanta Club Throwing Matt Ryan 'Going Away' Party After Trade to Colts

By Jeremy Brener and Cole Thompson1 minute ago
Matt-Ryan-Julio-Jones-Falcons-1200x675
News

Terrell Owens Pokes at Matt Ryan: ‘Julio Jones Made' Falcons QB Matt Ryan

By Greg Patuto55 minutes ago
WATCH: Matt Ryan, Drew Brees both returning in time to extend longest-running QB matchup
News

Matt Ryan Trade To Colts: Falcons Explain Financial Burden

By Coty Davis2 hours ago
d97e7b9b-d092-4b57-a2bc-65aa98340446
News

Tom Brady ‘Working On’ Bucs Trade Out Of NFC South to Dolphins?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
usatsi_17824993_168388302_lowres
News

Falcons Reveal Long-Term Plan to Replace Matt Ryan

By Coty Davis5 hours ago
USATSI_16882351
News

Potential Falcons LB Draft Target Undergoes Spinal Surgery

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
USATSI_17815921
News

NFL Mock: With Cordarelle Patterson Signed, Do Falcons Draft RB?

By Greg Patuto20 hours ago
NFL DRAFT
News

NFL Names Kansas City Dates for 2023 Draft

By Falcon Report Staff22 hours ago