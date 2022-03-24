Skip to main content

NFL Mock: With Cordarelle Patterson Signed, Do Atlanta Falcons Draft RB?

The Atlanta Falcons could be looking for a middle-round running back in the draft.

Would "running back by committee'' work for the Atlanta Falcons?

Given the events of last year, the front office could still target a running back in the middle rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mike Davis will be entering the final year of his deal. He finished second on the team with 503 rushing yards last season after entering as the premiere back. This is a role that was taken over by Cordarrelle Patterson, who led the team with 618 rushing yards. Patterson was a versatile piece of Atlanta’s offense and this earned him a new two-year deal this offseason.

Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
mike davis pan atl
60A04641-5040-4C12-B311-99F0BE305A3C

As terrific as Patterson was? This is a group that could use another piece and the draft will have some options to choose from.

The Falcons currently holds the eighth pick and we suggest maybe they should be targeting wide receivers. Ohio State has a duo coming out in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, either of whom could fit the offensive scheme of the Falcons.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

NFL DRAFT
Play

NFL Names Kansas City Dates for 2023 Draft

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
GettyImages-1237084938
Play

Could Falcons Draft Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder?

The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams in attendance for Cincinnati's Pro Day headlined by quarterback Desmond Ridder.

By Coty Davis3 hours ago
3 hours ago
brady
Play

Football vs. Fútbol: Will NFL Bend Schedule for FIFA World Cup?

There's a bit of a scheduling conflict coming this fall.

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
4 hours ago

So backfield help? Maybe this means the middle rounds is where a running back could fall into Atlanta’s lap.

Breece Hall might be the best prospect coming out at the position this year. Hall could go as high as the first round so he will be unavailable. If this is the case, Kenneth Walker III and Isaiah Spiller are next in line.

Walker III burst onto the scene this season, winning the Doak Walker award given to the nation’s top running back. He displayed elite breakaway speed and vision at the line of scrimmage. Walker III can change directions with the best of them and finished with the third-fastest 40-yard dash among running backs (4.38).

USATSI_17828789
USATSI_17828346
NFL

Spiller is unlike Walker III. He does not possess that breakaway speed but has quick feet and is difficult to bring down in the open field. Spiller is a better pass-catcher which could make him another versatile option in the Falcons offense.

Atlanta traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts and opted for Marcus Mariota in free agency. It would benefit the team to put as many options as possible around its new quarterback. This means a first-round receiver and middle-round running back could be coming to the Falcons soon enough.

NFL DRAFT
News

NFL Names Kansas City Dates for 2023 Draft

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
GettyImages-1237084938
News

Could Falcons Draft Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder?

By Coty Davis3 hours ago
brady
News

Football vs. Fútbol: Will NFL Bend Schedule for FIFA World Cup?

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
WATCH: Matt Ryan's sprained ankle another sign offensive line is far from fixed
News

Not Enough? Falcons Explain Small Trade Compensation For QB Matt Ryan

By Coty Davis9 hours ago
USATSI_17949406
News

'This Is Where I Want To Be': Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan Gets Fresh Start With Colts

By Cole ThompsonMar 23, 2022
Erik Harris big hit vs. Carolina Panthers
News

Falcons Re-Sign Erik Harris To One-Year Deal: Last Line of Defense

By Greg PatutoMar 23, 2022
Deion-Sanders-Jackson-State
News

Falcons Icon Deion Sanders Reps HBCUs, Rips 10 NFL Teams on Pro Day

By Mike FisherMar 23, 2022
ryan 2 indy
News

'Only Place I Wanted to Go': QB Matt Ryan on Trade from Falcons to Colts

By Coty DavisMar 23, 2022