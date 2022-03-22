NFL Mock Draft: Could Falcons Find Marcus Mariota The Top WR?

The Atlanta Falcons have a new quarterback in Marcus Mariota and now it is time to get him some weapons.

ESPN projects the Falcons to select Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the eighth pick in this year's draft. Wilson is arguably the top prospect at the position in this class and would give Atlanta a true No. 1 wideout heading into the season.

Wilson finished with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior year with the Buckeyes. He is an elite route runner and brings speed on the outside, running a 4.38 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.

Calvin Ridley was suspended for the upcoming season while Russell Gage left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This leaves the Falcons thin at wide receiver.

Atlanta made a blockbuster move on Monday when it sent Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. Soon after, Mariota inked a two-year deal with the Falcons. This does not mean that the Falcons are completely out at quarterback during the draft but right now, there are bigger holes to fill.

Wilson would have a chance to come in and act as the No. 1 option on the outside right away. If his career with the Buckeyes is any indication, Wilson has the full skillset to be a big-time producer at the next level.

This is a draft heavy with receivers and the Falcons could be in position to land one of the best. If Wilson is available at No. 8, the Falcons might pull the trigger.