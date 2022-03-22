Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Could Falcons Find Marcus Mariota The Top WR?

Could the Falcons land a much-needed wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Atlanta Falcons have a new quarterback in Marcus Mariota and now it is time to get him some weapons.

ESPN projects the Falcons to select Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the eighth pick in this year's draft. Wilson is arguably the top prospect at the position in this class and would give Atlanta a true No. 1 wideout heading into the season.

smith mariota
Kyle PItts vs. Lions
Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars

Wilson finished with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior year with the Buckeyes. He is an elite route runner and brings speed on the outside, running a 4.38 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.

Calvin Ridley was suspended for the upcoming season while Russell Gage left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This leaves the Falcons thin at wide receiver.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Falcons - Uniforms
Play

NFL Fans Survey: Falcons Uniforms Top Players

Despite winning only seven games in 2021, fans ranked Atlanta's uniforms seventh-best

By Richie Whitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
60A04641-5040-4C12-B311-99F0BE305A3C
Play

Cordarrelle Patterson Falcons Signing OFFICIAL: New Contract Details

It's clear the Falcons have a plan, albeit one that comes under the heading of "Easier Said Than Done'': Sign Cordarrelle. And then sign a few more like him.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
gettyimages-451262381
Play

Fond Farewell: Matt Ryan Gets Send-Off From NFC South Tormenter

Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan wished ex-Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan well on his way out of the NFC South.

By Coty Davis3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Atlanta made a blockbuster move on Monday when it sent Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. Soon after, Mariota inked a two-year deal with the Falcons. This does not mean that the Falcons are completely out at quarterback during the draft but right now, there are bigger holes to fill.

garrett wr
USATSI_17442055
USATSI_17442768

Wilson would have a chance to come in and act as the No. 1 option on the outside right away. If his career with the Buckeyes is any indication, Wilson has the full skillset to be a big-time producer at the next level.

This is a draft heavy with receivers and the Falcons could be in position to land one of the best. If Wilson is available at No. 8, the Falcons might pull the trigger.

Falcons - Uniforms
News

NFL Fans Survey: Falcons Uniforms Top Players

By Richie Whitt1 hour ago
60A04641-5040-4C12-B311-99F0BE305A3C
News

Cordarrelle Patterson Falcons Signing OFFICIAL: New Contract Details

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
gettyimages-451262381
News

Fond Farewell: Matt Ryan Gets Send-Off From NFC South Tormenter

By Coty Davis3 hours ago
lo carter giants
News

Falcons Sign Georgia Edge Lorenzo Carter; New Contract Details: NFL Tracker

By Falcon Report Staff3 hours ago
smith mariota
News

Marcus Mariota Signs with Falcons; New Contract Details

By Mike Fisher and Cole Thompson4 hours ago
NFL
News

Post-Matt Ryan Trade Mock Draft: Falcons Add QB Answer

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
Matt-Ryan-Julio-Jones-Falcons-1200x675
News

'Finish What Y'all Started': Colts LB Recruits Julio Jones After Matt Ryan Trade

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago
1341554585.0
News

Hometown Hero: Will Falcons Target QB Draft Prospect Malik Willis?

By Coty Davis20 hours ago