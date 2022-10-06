Week 5 Power Rankings: Falcons Flying High After Win vs. Browns?

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are looking to keep their winning streak intact this weekend as they travel to the Sunshine State to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2).

The winner of Sunday's game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South, which should garner each of the teams respect going into the game.

After landing at No. 25 a week ago, a win against the Cleveland Browns catapulted the Falcons to No. 18, a seven-spot jump.

Here's more about what Sports Illustrated had to say in its most recent power rankings about the Falcons ...

"Marcus Mariota’s stat line was not beautiful, but he managed certain moments effectively on Sunday," SI writes. "Every week, this Falcons team becomes more likable. Grady Jarrett continues to turn in elite performances and has been one of the most situationally valuable pass rushers in the NFL this year, late in tight games when it counts."

The remarkable thing about the Falcons' win over the Browns is that the team could have played a lot better. In fact, the Falcons could very well be 4-0 if a few things went right for them in their two season-opening losses.

The Bucs enter the list at No. 8, so if the Falcons pull off an upset, we could see another meteoric rise from Atlanta this week.

The Falcons and Buccaneers play Sunday at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

