Week 5 Power Rankings: Falcons Flying High After Win vs. Browns?

The Atlanta Falcons are winners of two straight games, which means the team is expected to rise before their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are looking to keep their winning streak intact this weekend as they travel to the Sunshine State to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2).

The winner of Sunday's game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South, which should garner each of the teams respect going into the game.

After landing at No. 25 a week ago, a win against the Cleveland Browns catapulted the Falcons to No. 18, a seven-spot jump.

Here's more about what Sports Illustrated had to say in its most recent power rankings about the Falcons ...

"Marcus Mariota’s stat line was not beautiful, but he managed certain moments effectively on Sunday," SI writes. "Every week, this Falcons team becomes more likable. Grady Jarrett continues to turn in elite performances and has been one of the most situationally valuable pass rushers in the NFL this year, late in tight games when it counts."

The remarkable thing about the Falcons' win over the Browns is that the team could have played a lot better. In fact, the Falcons could very well be 4-0 if a few things went right for them in their two season-opening losses.

Cole Beasley
Play

Bucs WR Cole Beasley Retires Before Facing Falcons Sunday

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Falcon Report Staff
Marcus Mariota
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota's Rough Day

Marcus Mariota struggled for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but the team was still able to find a way to win against the Cleveland Browns.

By Jeremy Brener
Isaiah Oliver vs. New York Giants
Play

Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?

Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver is eligible to be activated from the injured reserve. Falcons coach Arthur Smith offered new information as to when Oliver will return to action for Atlanta's defense.

By Daniel Flick

The Bucs enter the list at No. 8, so if the Falcons pull off an upset, we could see another meteoric rise from Atlanta this week.

The Falcons and Buccaneers play Sunday at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

