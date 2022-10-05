Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts.

Here's a look at the offense ...

Player Snaps Percentage Chris Lindstrom, G 55 100 Elijah Wilkinson, G 55 100 Jake Matthews, OT 55 100 Kaleb McGary, OT 55 100 Drew Dalman, C 55 100 Marcus Mariota, QB 55 100 Parker Hesse, TE 48 87 Drake London, WR 44 80 Kyle Pitts, TE 34 62 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR 31 56 Tyler Allgeier, RB 24 44 KhaDarel Hodge, WR 18 33 Cordarrelle Patterson, RB 16 29 Keith Smith, FB 15 27 Caleb Huntley, RB 12 22 Damiere Byrd, WR 11 20 Anthony Firkser, TE 10 18 Avery Williams, RB 7 13 Feleipe Franks, TE 5 9

Here's a look at the defense ...

Player Snaps Percentage Richie Grant, SS 73 100 Jaylinn Hawkins, FS 73 100 A.J. Terrell, CB 73 100 Rashaan Evans, LB 73 100 Mykal Walker, LB 73 100 Lorenzo Carter, LB 71 97 Grady Jarrett, DT 60 82 Ta'Quon Graham, DE 58 79 Casey Hayward, CB 58 79 Ade Ogundeji, LB 38 52 Arnold Ebiketie, LB 31 42 Anthony Rush, DT 28 38 Abdullah Anderson, DE 19 26 Timmy Horne, DT 17 23 Dee Alford, CB 17 23 Darren Hall, CB 15 21 Troy Andersen, LB 11 15 Mike Ford, CB 9 12 DeAngelo Malone, LB 4 5 Nate Landman, LB 2 3

The biggest adjustment the Falcons need to make this week is at the running back position. Cordarrelle Patterson played in just 16 offensive snaps before leaving the game. In relief, Tyler Allgeier played 24 snaps, while Caleb Huntley played 12 and Avery Williams played seven.

All three backs will play key roles this weekend against the Bucs, but it looks like Allgeier will be the first guy out of the backfield, or will at least see the most snaps.

The Falcons and Buccaneers play at Raymond James Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

