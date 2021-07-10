Who Will Win Falcons Team MVP? Early Prediction

Atlanta's offense is well-known. There is team MVP potential on the other side of the ball, too, though, which is the obvious weakness of the club.

Based on the recent comments by Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot, we can expect 100% effort from the club and the players toward a winning goal, as this is not a team in "rebuilding mode," but one that's ready to win now.

That is worthy of debate among Falcons watchers.

That being said, the Falcons roster is not without talented players. And in 2021, some will stand out above the rest.

Clearly, this is just an exercise for entertainment purposes, and shouldn't be used to place any wagers, and shouldn't be taken too seriously at all. We're not even to training camp yet, and there's still the chance for player injury, player trades, etc.

If the Falcons are to have a successful season and compete in the NFC South, Matt Ryan will need to step up. He's coming off an awful streak since the Super Bowl LI debacle, where he is 18-29 as a starter since 2018.

Even some of the Falcons' faithful have turned on Ryan.

But Ryan is truly the catalyst for this Falcons offense, and he will continue to be until his time in Atlanta is over.

But Ryan isn't the only one with MVP potential for 2021. The man behind the whole thing is coach Arthur Smith. Smith was the architect of the successful Tennessee Titans offense in 2019-2020, and he has the ability to adapt his scheme to the players on his roster. Calvin Ridley can jump out again. So can rookie Kyle Pitts.

There is MVP potential on the other side of the ball, too, which is the obvious weakness of the club.

If players can step up just a little bit, this defense can be better. For example, if A.J. Terrell can improve enough to match the opposing offense's No. 1 wide receiver, it will give defensive coordinator Dean Pees more flexibility in his coverages and game plans. And Grady Jarrett can be a force.

The measure of the "non-rebuild''? When Falcons players aren't just candidates for "team MVP,'' but rather, for league-wide recognition.

