Everyone Loves Falcons' Kyle Pitts - Except This Superfan Rap Star

Did the Atlanta Falcons make the right decision in drafting Kyle Pitts in the first round?

Most draft "experts" consider Florida tight end Kyle Pitts to be a generational player. One that will not only contribute immediately, but continue as an elite receiver for many years.

But for a select few Atlanta Falcons fans, the team made an unforgivable mistake by failing to address the quarterback position instead.

One such fan is the iconic rapper Bow Wow. He believes the franchise should be coming under fire for the Pitts pick, especially considering the team had the opportunity to secure its quarterback of the future and replace 36-year-old Matt Ryan.

Bow Wow made his feelings known in a tweet on July 3rd:

Admittedly, it's been a rough couple of years for fans of the Falcons.

First, there was the historic collapse in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots. Since then, the team seems to have fallen further behind its NFC South rivals, fired their head coach and general manager, and traded their future Hall-of-Fame receiver, Julio Jones.

Then came the 2021 NFL Draft, where Bow Wow says the team could've/should've upgraded the most important position on the field, but didn't.

Ryan still brings experience and leadership. But Bow Wow clearly isn't impressed by a quarterback who's gone 18-29 as a starter since 2018.

But at this point, Ryan is the starter and is locked up with the Falcons through 2023. With a dead-cap hit of $40.5M for 2022, it appears Ryan will remain the starter for at least the next two seasons.

Even if Ryan can find his old Super Bowl form, the odds of him leading the Falcons to their first title are dwindling. And because they didn't draft his potential successor, Atlanta's chances of hoisting the Lombardy Trophy anytime soon seem pretty far-fetched too.

Just ask Bow Wow.

