Why Did Falcons Cut Ex Starting Pass Rusher? Raheem Morris Reveals
The Atlanta Falcons have long faced pass rush questions, and first-year head coach Raheem Morris said at the owners meeting in late March how much he's prioritized finding an answer.
Evidently, part of that process included cutting past ties, as Morris and the Falcons released outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji on May 16.
Ogundeji, a fifth-round pick in 2021, was forced into action early on Atlanta's defensive front. He started 11 games as a rookie and ranked third on the team with five tackles for loss. In 2022, the former Notre Dame standout started all 16 games he played, though he mustered only two sacks and three tackles for loss.
But Ogundeji's career took an unexpected twist last summer, as he suffered a lower-body injury in training camp that ultimately ended his 2023 season before it began.
Atlanta's pass rush surged, recording 42 sacks after combining for just 39 in the previous two years. Change ensued this spring, as Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake replaced Arthur Smith and Ryan Nielsen, respectively.
The Falcons' co-sack leaders - Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree, who had six apiece - hit the free agent market. Campbell is still unsigned while Dupree joined the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
Atlanta didn't make any hefty additions to its defensive front in free agency and waited until the third round to select an edge rusher, adding Washington's Bralen Trice. The Falcons signed former Dallas Cowboys draftee Bradlee Anae after trying out at rookie minicamp May 10.
Yet for Morris, Atlanta ran out of room to keep Ogundeji on its roster.
"We were able to address it a little bit in the draft with Bralen," Morris said. "We're going to address that position a little bit later when we added Anae, and it's a numbers issue for (Ogundeji)."
But the Falcons' goodbye to Ogundeji isn't necessarily a final farewell.
"That door is not closed," Morris said. "You never know where we go there, but that was the decision on that."
Morris left the door open for Ogundeji to rejoin the team on a different contract and perhaps as a member of the practice squad. It's unlikely that he'll be in high demand this summer.
Atlanta returns to practice with OTAs on June 3 at IBM Performance in Flowery Branch.