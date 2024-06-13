Former Falcons LB Signs with Denver Broncos
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- After one season with the Atlanta Falcons, linebacker Andre Smith has found a new home.
Following a successful tryout, Smith signed with the Denver Broncos on Thursday, his agency announced via X.
Smith played in 11 games for the Falcons in 2023 and started the Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making eight tackles. He played 72 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps in the season finale against the New Orleans Saints, again recording eight stops.
The 27-year-old Smith finished the season with 19 tackles, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
Smith, who now has six years of professional experience under his belt, played extensively on special teams in 2023, logging 211 such snaps - 69 percent of Atlanta's total.
Prior to his stint in Atlanta, Smith, a seventh-round pick in 2018, spent the first two years of his career with the Carolina Panthers before being traded to the Buffalo Bills, with whom he stayed from 2020 through the middle of the 2022 season.
A six-game suspension in 2022 due to violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy ultimately ended Smith's time in Buffalo. He joined the Tennessee Titans nearly a month later and made five appearances, collecting six tackles.
The former University of North Carolina standout signed with the Falcons at the start of OTAs and spent the first two months of the season bouncing between the practice squad and active roster before joining the squad full-time on Nov. 7.
Atlanta's linebacker room consists of Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman, Troy Andersen and fifth-round rookie J.D. Bertrand, among several others, in the aftermath of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.