'Ballhawk' Defensive Back Projected as 'Perfect' for Falcons Secondary
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah liked the idea of the Atlanta Falcons targeting a secondary upgrade instead of an edge rusher at No. 15 overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his March 18 mock draft, Jeremiah projected Michigan's Will Johnson to the Falcons in the first round. His NFL.com colleague, Lance Zierlein, predicted the same in his latest mock on April 1.
"The Falcons play a heavy percentage of zone, which is perfect for Johnson, who thrives as a ballhawk in those coverages," Zierlein wrote. "If Atlanta doesn't go with the corner here, the pick should be an edge rusher."
Johnson fell on Jeremiah's latest 2025 NFL draft big board, which he released on April 2. But Johnson dropped just one spot to No. 14 overall.
Zierlein compared the Michigan defensive back to 2024 Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn.
"Johnson is a big cornerback with easy/fluid movement skills and excellent instincts," Jeremiah wrote. "He played outside and in the slot at Michigan.
"Overall, Johnson isn’t a perfect player, but I do love his blend of size and ball skills."
It's interesting that both draft skinnies included the word, "perfect." There really aren't any "perfect" players in an NFL draft, which is why we prefer the term "prospect" as opposed to "player" when it comes to describing the men who enter the league each year through the draft.
The question with Johnson, though, is whether he's really a perfect match for the Falcons.
For what it's worth, ESPN's Matt Bowen essentially argued that Johnson is. Bowen named the Falcons the best fit for Johnson on March 31.
Atlanta finished the 2024 campaign 22nd in passing yards allowed and 31st in passing touchdowns yielded. The Falcons were also tied for 17th in interceptions.
Upgrading the pass rush could have a greater impact on all of those defensive statistics. But drafting a ballhawking cornerback could as well, particularly the interception total.
Johnson had nine interceptions in 32 college games with the Wolverines. He returned both of his picks last season for touchdowns while playing only six games because of a foot injury.