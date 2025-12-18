SI

Kirk Cousins Put On a Masterclass Explaining How to Play QB in the NFL

The Falcons signal caller got on his soap box.

Mike Kadlick

Kirk Cousins led the Falcons on a game-winning drive last Thursday night.
Kirk Cousins led the Falcons on a game-winning drive last Thursday night. / @AtlantaFalcons
In this story:

The topic of quarterback development in the NFL has come to the forefront this week following the latest benching of a former first-round pick in Tua Tagovailoa. More specifically, the difference between coverage and pure-progression reads.

In its simplest terms, there are essentially two ways a signal-caller can attack an opposing defense. The first is a pre-snap dissection of coverage—accomplished mainly by identifying where the safeties are aligned—and the other is what’s called a pure progression read, which involves working through your options post-snap, based on the route concept, to find an open receiver. (Note: Pure progression reads are still loosely informed by coverage, though they aren't necessarily dictated by it.)

Teams across the league use both concepts—some more than others, and vice versa—and lately, a debate over which approach is better for the quarterback has surfaced. Kirk Cousins, now 37 years old and amid his 14th NFL season, has done both throughout his career, and recently delivered a masterclass on the pros and cons of each from the QB's perspective.

Take a look at two-plus minute rant on the matter here:

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI

Quite the peek behind the curtain on how to play quarterback in the NFL.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL