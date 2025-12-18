Kirk Cousins Put On a Masterclass Explaining How to Play QB in the NFL
The topic of quarterback development in the NFL has come to the forefront this week following the latest benching of a former first-round pick in Tua Tagovailoa. More specifically, the difference between coverage and pure-progression reads.
In its simplest terms, there are essentially two ways a signal-caller can attack an opposing defense. The first is a pre-snap dissection of coverage—accomplished mainly by identifying where the safeties are aligned—and the other is what’s called a pure progression read, which involves working through your options post-snap, based on the route concept, to find an open receiver. (Note: Pure progression reads are still loosely informed by coverage, though they aren't necessarily dictated by it.)
Teams across the league use both concepts—some more than others, and vice versa—and lately, a debate over which approach is better for the quarterback has surfaced. Kirk Cousins, now 37 years old and amid his 14th NFL season, has done both throughout his career, and recently delivered a masterclass on the pros and cons of each from the QB's perspective.
Take a look at two-plus minute rant on the matter here:
Quite the peek behind the curtain on how to play quarterback in the NFL.