Cleveland Sports Radio Offers Bold Reactions to Falcons Hiring Stefanski

The Atlanta Falcons officially installed former Cleveland Brown head coach and two-time NFL coach of the year, Kevin Stefanski, as their next head coach. Several outlets have offered their opinions on the decision, but one that has been particularly interesting is the perspective of Cleveland sports radio.

Radio broadcasters Daryl Ruiter and Lance Reisland from 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland had some high praise for the Falcons after their aggressive move to hire Stefanski.

"I think Kevin's going to have a ton of success there, I really do."



“Last night, Kevin got a gig. Kevin Stefanski has found himself a job. Such a horrible, horrible coach,” Reuter joked on Sunday, with every word dripping in sarcasm. “Nobody would want anything to do with him. Thank goodness gracious that the Browns sent him packing! He only interviewed with seven teams, and he was slated to have second interviews with four of those seven teams. Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons were not letting him leave last night. Arthur cooked him steaks!”

“He was in high demand,” Reisland responded. “I saw him signing with the Falcons, and I immediately thought about Bijan Robinson and Nick Chubb. I think Kevin’s going to have a ton of success there, I really do.”

The pair continued with their discussion, saying that there was a strong chance that Stefanski would bring several members of the Browns’ staff down to Atlanta, specifically referencing offensive coordinator Tommy Reese.

Reisland and Anthony Lima, hosting The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima from the same station, echoed the commentary on the Falcons’ move over the weekend. The duo even took the comments from the day before one step further.

"The Falcons are gonna make the playoffs and (Stefanski) is gonna be coach of the year for a 3rd time."



“I also wouldn’t be shocked, with some of the offensive weapons they have in Atlanta, that he hits the ground running to start out,” Lima said before Reisland jumped in.

“I have a bold prediction,” he proclaimed. “The Falcons are going to make the playoffs, and he’s [Stefanski] going to become the Coach of the Year for the third time.”

Should Stefanski do this, it would prove to be a nearly unprecedented accomplishment. According to Sportskeeda, only four coaches have ever won Coach of the Year three or more times – Don Shula (four times), Bill Belichick (three times), Chuck Knox (three times), and Joe Gibbs (three times).

The Falcons are fresh off a pair of 8-9 seasons, but an eighth straight without a winning record and outside the playoffs. They will be hoping that the former Browns coach can help lead them back to where they expect to be.