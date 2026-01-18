Social Media Reacts to the Falcons Hiring Kevin Stefanski
The Atlanta Falcons have officially hired Kevin Stefanski to be their 20th head coach in franchise history.
“I’m beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise,” said Stefanski. “I am grateful to Mr. Blank and Matt Ryan for trusting me to coach this football team, and there are many talented players on our roster that I cannot wait to coach. We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud. We will get to work immediately, putting together a first-class coaching staff and working hard to get to know all the great people that are so important to getting us all where we want to go.”
Coming off a pair of 8-9 seasons, the Falcons feel as if they are in a position to win now. Stefanski, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, was considered by many to be the top option for candidates with head coach experience. Despite the two difficult years in Cleveland that led to his dismissal, Stefanski has proof of concept.
“We’re thrilled to land a lead-by-example leader in Kevin Stefanski, who brings a clear vision for his staff, our team, and a closely aligned focus on building this team on fundamentals, toughness, and active collaboration with every area of the football operation,” said Ryan. “Coach Stefanski is a team-first leader who puts a premium on accountability for everyone and a player-driven culture. His experience in Cleveland and Minnesota has given him a great understanding of the importance of working in sync with scouting, personnel, and the rest of the football staff to maximize talent across the roster and, in doing everything possible, to put our players in the best position to succeed. Kevin’s style of leadership, combined with the staff and infrastructure in place here in Atlanta, gives us confidence in our shared vision for the team, and we are excited to have him as the leader of our football team.”
Stefanski’s tenure in Cleveland ended with a 45-56 record, but it was marked by two of the franchise’s three playoff appearances in the last 30 years (the first since 2002) and their only postseason victory during that span. Those two seasons also represented two of their three seasons with 10 or more wins.
Over his last two seasons, the Browns were a combined 8-26. Despite that fact, teams were lining up for Stefanski. He also interviewed with the Ravens, Raiders, Dolphins, and Titans, with Tennessee reportedly gearing up a big push for him.
The Falcons were the second team in this cycle to solidify their next head coach, and there were several opinions on the hire. People took to social media to react.
