Falcons Have Several Notable Starters On Thursday Injury Report
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are back home after a few weeks of travel on Sunday for Week 11 action against the Carolina Panthers. This weekend will prove to be pivotal for a team hoping to get back on track after losing each of its last four games.
How healthy they are will be a major question for this team as the week goes on, but Thursday’s injury report provided some updates after a rather jarring Wednesday report.
Left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) and right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) were notable DNPs on Wednesday and now again on Thursday.
Lindstrom was able to play in Week 10 after going down with his injury in Week 9, but Bergeron was missed on Sunday. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that his left guard moved up from “week-to-week” to “day-to-day” coming into Week 11, a positive indication that he could end up being available this Sunday.
Also along the offensive line, Jake Matthews (not injury-related – resting) was also limited again on Thursday.
Other players who either missed or left Sunday’s game included defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle), edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring), and inside linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring). All of these players were DNPs again on Thursday, while cornerbacks Dee Alford (concussion) and Mike Hughes (neck) were limited for the second-straight practice.
There were several notable absences from practice on Wednesday, including many different starters and key role players for the Falcons. On Thursday, a few of those players made their return to the practice field.
Wide receiver Drake London (illness/back) was not on the practice field on Wednesday, but returned on Thursday with the added note of his back. Other players who were DNPs on Wednesday, but limited on Thursday, included: return man Jamal Agnew (foot), defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus (oblique) and Zach Harrison (knee).
Others who were added to the group of limited players included tight end Feleipe Franks (foot) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (not injury-related – resting).
The Falcons are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, where they will look to avenge a 30-point, shutout loss from Week 3 to their division rivals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons enter the week having lost their last four games, while the Panthers have lost two of their previous three.
See below for their full injury report from Thursday’s practice.
FULL PARTICIPATION:
- DL LaCale London (shoulder)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION:
- CB Dee Alford (concussion)
- CB Mike Hughes (neck)
- ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)
- T Jake Matthews (not injury related – resting)
- WR Drake London (illness)
- WR Jamal Agnew (foot)
- DL Brandon Dorlus (oblique)
- DL Zach Harrison (knee)
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (not injury related – resting)
- TE Feleipe Franks (foot)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)
- LS Liam McCullough (not injury related – personal matter)
- EDGE Leonard Floyd (hamstring)
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot)
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)
- DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)