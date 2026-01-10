Atlanta Falcons Well Represented On AP All-Pro Teams

Four Atlanta Falcons have been named to the NFL AP All-Pro teams, according to the official announcement from the Associated Press on Saturday morning.

Running back Bijan Robinson was named first-team running back and second-team all-purpose player, while the Falcons had three more players listed on the second team, with tight Kyle Pitts Sr., right guard Chris Lindstrom, and safety Jessie Bates III. The nod is the first for both Robinson and Pitts, the second for Bates, and the fourth for Lindstrom.

Headlining the list of All-Pros is Robinson, who rightfully has his name atop the running backs, but also has the rare honor of being listed twice. He led the NFL with 2,298 yards from scrimmage, which is also the 12th most in the history of the NFL, and comfortably set the Falcons’ franchise record.

Robinson was a consistent factor in every game he played. He crossed the 160-yard mark seven times and over 100 yards 11 times, with a blend of rushing and receiving. He accumulated a career-high 1,478 yards on the ground and a career-high 820 yards through the air, plus seven rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns.

Pitts also had a breakout season in 2025, and it was his best since his rookie year in 2021. He caught 88 passes for a team-leading 928 yards (also second among tight ends) and five touchdowns. His 74.6% catch rate was the highest of his career, and 51 of his receptions (57.9%) went for a first down.

The tight end’s contract with the Falcons will conclude with the first major award of his professional career. He is the only player on this list to be entering free agency.

Lindstrom, meanwhile, has been a regular All-Pro representative since the Falcons selected him in 2019. He has been an All-Pro in four of his seven professional seasons. The right guard was a steady presence for the Falcons, starting nearly every single snap of the season. He helped pave the way for a potent rushing attack and allowed just one sack this season.

Bates is included on his first All-Pro team since 2023, his first season with the Falcons, and for the third time in his career. He wrapped his third season with the Falcons, having forced a fumble, broken up six passes, and intercepted three more. Bates also returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown, making him the only player in the NFL to have accomplished that in three straight seasons.

The four All-Pro nods conclude what had otherwise been a frustrating season in Atlanta. The Falcons wrapped their year at 8-9 and outside of the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year. As a result, they are in the midst of a coaching and general manager search as they look to reset their franchise.