Falcons To Interview Two-Time Super Bowl Champion for GM Position

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl for their general manager vacancy. This report first came from Mark Kaboly .

Weidl has been with the Steelers since 2022 and is reportedly a well-respected personnel evaluator around the league. He has been a primary decision-maker in the NFL draft with Pittsburgh.

He has been in the league since 1998, with stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, a trifecta of teams that have been known as well-managed franchises over the last 15 years. Weidl also worked with the New Orleans Saints as a combine scout (2000 to 2002). He has won two Super Bowls as a personnel guy.

After transitioning off the road as a scout in 2016, it took him just four years to reach the position of Vice President of Player Personnel, a testament to how others perceive him. He has several connections across the league, which could serve him well in his role as a general manager.

“The worst thing you can have in the NFL, probably in any organization, is have a general manager and a head coach who don't see their roles the right way, the same way, and are trying to make decisions based on a different set of standards,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said about his search for a general manager and head coach. “We're very sensitive to that, and that goes both ways, GM and head coach.”

There are two other rumored candidates for the opening : Josh Williams of the San Francisco 49ers and Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears.

Cunningham has played a central role in the development of the Bears’ roster, turning them into a playoff team and NFC North champions in 2025. He has cut his teeth with some of the best decision-makers in the NFL, with stops with Howie Roseman in Philadelphia (2017-2021) and Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore (2008-2016).

Williams is in his first season as the director of scouting and football operations with the San Francisco 49ers. He worked his way up from an assistant in the scouting department to now, where he directs pro and college scouting efforts, supports player development, and assists in contract negotiations.

The Falcons likely do not feel a lot of pressure to make this hiring decision post haste. They are the only franchise with an opening after the Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan on January 9th.