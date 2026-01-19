Could Falcons Next General Manager Be One Of These Two People?

The Atlanta Falcons have solidified their next head coach after announcing that Kevin Stefanski would become the franchise’s 20th head coach in franchise history. Saturday’s late-night announcement is just the beginning for what will likely be a busy next few days.

While it has been pretty quiet since hiring Matt Ryan as the president of football, the Falcons still have to fill their general manager position. Various reports have emerged from different insiders who say they have connections to the ongoing process, but the expectation is that a decision could be imminent.

“It's important we land both these planes about at the same time because there has to be collaboration between these two individuals. So, which one goes exactly first doesn't make a whole lot of difference,” owner Arthur Blank said last week about the concurrent head coach and general manager search. “The worst thing you can have in the NFL, probably in any organization, is have a general manager and a head coach who don't see their roles the right way, the same way, and are trying to make decisions based on a different set of standards. So, we're very sensitive to that, and that goes both ways, GM and head coach.”

Now that Stefanski has officially been announced, full attention can be turned to the general manager. According to those aforementioned reports, two candidates have been mentioned most frequently.

The first is Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, who has largely been considered the frontrunner for the post. To this point, he is the only candidate that the team has requested to interview.

Before the Falcons hired Ryan to be their president of football, Cunningham interviewed for the same position. He has played a central role in the development of the Bears’ roster, turning them into a playoff team and NFC North champions. Cunningham, who also has stops with Howie Roseman in Philadelphia (2017-2021) and Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore (2008-2016), has cut his teeth with some of the best decision-makers in the NFL.

Cunningham helped lead all three franchises to the postseason, winning two Super Bowls.

Ryan is also connected with Ryan Poles, the Bears’ general manager, dating back to their shared time at Boston College. That relationship could provide the Falcons with an elevated understanding of Cunningham and create a ready-made level of comfort between parties.

The second option that has been floated for the Falcons is Josh Williams, the director of scouting and football operations with the San Francisco 49ers. 2025 is his 15th season in the NFL (all in San Francisco), but the first in his current role. Williams worked his way up as an assistant in the scouting department and now directs pro and college scouting efforts, supports player development, and assists in contract negotiations.

Like Cunningham, Williams also interviewed for the position of president of football earlier this month. Both are considered to be up-and-coming candidates.

Based on these reports, the next general manager will likely end up being one of these two options. The 49ers have already been eliminated from the playoffs, and the Bears are still pending a final result at the time of this writing. If it does end up being one of these two, then a decision could be coming soon.