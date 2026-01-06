Tracker For New Atlanta Falcons General Manager

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with general manager Terry Fontenot after five seasons and a combined record of 37-48. According to the team, the Sportsology Group will assist with the search for the team’s next general manager.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

General manager roles do not come open very often, and the team is going to be judicious in its approach following several major structural changes to the organization. The first major hurdle will be hiring a new president of football, and many have speculated that this could be the role for former MVP-winning quarterback Matt Ryan. That news may be coming over the next few days.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

A hot board for the general manager position can be found here, but see below for a running list of announcements for the Falcons' vacant general manager position.

This list will be updated.

Falcons General Manager Candidates for 2026:

IAN CUNNINGHAM, CHICAGO BEARS ASSISTANT GM

Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham | Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

FIRST REPORTED - Tuesday, January 6th

INTERVIEW DATE - TBD; first contact expected to be Friday (for either GM or president of football position, per Albert Breer.

QUICK BIO - Cunningham, a two-time Super Bowl champion, cut his teeth as a scout before becoming the assistant general manager for the Bears in 2022. Over his 18 years in the NFL, he has touched nearly every aspect of front operations.

MORE INFORMATION - See here for the story on Ian Cunningham.