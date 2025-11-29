Falcons vs. Jets Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 13

EAST RUTHERFORD – The Atlanta Falcons are heading up to the Big Apple to face off with a struggling New York Jets team. They were finally able to rid themselves of a five-game losing streak in New Orleans, and they will be looking to build on that strong performance against their division rival.

Ahead of them is an offense that has opted to make a change at quarterback, shifting towards Tyrod Taylor from Justin Fields. Coming into this game, the Jets are last in the NFL in passing offense, throwing for just 145.7 yards per game.

Instead, they make their presence felt on the ground, with running back Breece Hall.

“He's a guy that can hit a home run anytime he touches the ball,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He's one of the great backs in this league, and it's going to be a huge test for this defense to contain him.”

Sunday will also be the second start for quarterback Kirk Cousins in the wake of Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending injury. In his first outing as the reinstated starter, the veteran had a steady performance. He will be without his top receiving threat in Drake London, but the Falcons will look to get all of their dynamic offensive weapons involved against a defense that notably moved a lot of their defensive stars at the trade deadline.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Can the Falcons kick off a winning streak on Sunday in New Jersey? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 13 game.

Falcons vs. Jets: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense : 19.9 PPG (27th), 329.7 YPG (18th), 209.7 Passing YPG (18th), 120.0 Rushing YPG (13th), 24th in EPA/play

: 19.9 PPG (27th), 329.7 YPG (18th), 209.7 Passing YPG (18th), 120.0 Rushing YPG (13th), 24th in EPA/play Falcons Defense: 22.6 PPG Allowed (14th), 323.5 YPG Allowed (16th), 190.4 Passing YPG Allowed (8th), 133.1 Rushing YPG Allowed (26th), 19th in EPA/play Allowed

Jets Offense : 19.9 PPG (27th), 281.5 YPG (29th), 145.7 Passing YPG (32nd), 135.8 Rushing YPG (7th), 27th in EPA/play

: 19.9 PPG (27th), 281.5 YPG (29th), 145.7 Passing YPG (32nd), 135.8 Rushing YPG (7th), 27th in EPA/play Jets Defense: 26.5 PPG Allowed (27th), 321.6 YPG Allowed (15th), 193.7 Passing YPG Allowed (10th), 127.9 Rushing YPG Allowed (22nd), 26th in EPA/play Allowed

Falcons vs. Jets: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Jets +2.5 (-110)

Falcons -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jets +125

Falcons -150

Total

OVER/UNDER 39.5 (-110)

Falcons vs. Jets: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (Play-by-Play), Jonathan Vilma (Analyst) and Megan Olivi (Sideline)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Jets Record: 2-9

Falcons Record: 4-7

Falcons vs. Jets: Injury Report

Jets Injury Report

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (hip) – QUEST

DT Harrison Phillips (foot) – QUEST

Falcons Injury Report

G Chris Lindstrom (foot) – QUES