Falcons vs. Jets Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 13
In this story:
EAST RUTHERFORD – The Atlanta Falcons are heading up to the Big Apple to face off with a struggling New York Jets team. They were finally able to rid themselves of a five-game losing streak in New Orleans, and they will be looking to build on that strong performance against their division rival.
Ahead of them is an offense that has opted to make a change at quarterback, shifting towards Tyrod Taylor from Justin Fields. Coming into this game, the Jets are last in the NFL in passing offense, throwing for just 145.7 yards per game.
Instead, they make their presence felt on the ground, with running back Breece Hall.
“He's a guy that can hit a home run anytime he touches the ball,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He's one of the great backs in this league, and it's going to be a huge test for this defense to contain him.”
Sunday will also be the second start for quarterback Kirk Cousins in the wake of Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending injury. In his first outing as the reinstated starter, the veteran had a steady performance. He will be without his top receiving threat in Drake London, but the Falcons will look to get all of their dynamic offensive weapons involved against a defense that notably moved a lot of their defensive stars at the trade deadline.
What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!
Can the Falcons kick off a winning streak on Sunday in New Jersey? See below for how you can tune in for this Week 13 game.
Falcons vs. Jets: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 19.9 PPG (27th), 329.7 YPG (18th), 209.7 Passing YPG (18th), 120.0 Rushing YPG (13th), 24th in EPA/play
- Falcons Defense: 22.6 PPG Allowed (14th), 323.5 YPG Allowed (16th), 190.4 Passing YPG Allowed (8th), 133.1 Rushing YPG Allowed (26th), 19th in EPA/play Allowed
- Jets Offense: 19.9 PPG (27th), 281.5 YPG (29th), 145.7 Passing YPG (32nd), 135.8 Rushing YPG (7th), 27th in EPA/play
- Jets Defense: 26.5 PPG Allowed (27th), 321.6 YPG Allowed (15th), 193.7 Passing YPG Allowed (10th), 127.9 Rushing YPG Allowed (22nd), 26th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Jets: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Jets +2.5 (-110)
- Falcons -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jets +125
- Falcons -150
Total
- OVER/UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Jets: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (Play-by-Play), Jonathan Vilma (Analyst) and Megan Olivi (Sideline)
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- Jets Record: 2-9
- Falcons Record: 4-7
Falcons vs. Jets: Injury Report
Jets Injury Report
- CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (hip) – QUEST
- DT Harrison Phillips (foot) – QUEST
Falcons Injury Report
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot) – QUES
- ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder) – OUT
- WR Drake London (illness) – OUT
- ILB Josh Woods (hamstring) – OUT
Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.Follow gchapatl