Longtime Falcons Coach Reportedly Headed to Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons are moving on from offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford. He is now expected to join the Baltimore Ravens as part of Jesse Minter’s new staff, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Ledford spent five seasons in Atlanta, serving as the team’s offensive line coach since 2021 and adding run game coordinator to his resume for the past two seasons.

Atlanta has been one of the NFL’s most productive rushing offenses over the past two seasons, finishing in the top 10 in total rushing yards both years. The Falcons ranked 10th in 2024 with 2,219 rushing yards and climbed to eighth in 2025 with 2,138, averaging more than 125 rushing yards per game in each season (130.5 in 2024 and 125.8 in 2025).

The Falcons were tied eighth in rushing touchdowns last season with 18 and were tied 14th in rushing touchdowns this season with 17. They’ve been in the upper half of the league in rushing totals with Ledford as run game coordinator.

The Ravens are among the top of the league in total rushing yards every season. Ledford will be a great fit in Baltimore.

In terms of pass protection, Atlanta was in the top half of the league in terms of pass blocking per Pro Football Focus in three of Ledford’s five seasons, including two seasons with the team ranked top 10 and a top three finish in 2023, receiving a 74.2 score.

Since he took over as coach in 2021, his pass blocking unit has only given up over 30 sacks in one season, conceding 31 in his first year. Since then, they’ve given up 19, 24, 20 and 18 sacks, respectively.

Ledford was a great coach and will be missed in Atlanta, with left guard Matthew Bergeron tweeting out “shaking my head” when the Falcons announced they would be moving on from him.

With Ledford as his coach, right guard Chris Lindstrom has been a second-team All-Pro in each of the last four seasons.

With a new regime taking over in Atlanta with the dismissal of head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, unfortunately, Ledford became one of the staff members caught in the transition. Widely regarded as one of the league’s top offensive line coaches, he didn’t remain unemployed for long before landing another opportunity.

Ledford now heads to Baltimore with a strong resume and a track record of consistent production in the trenches. For a Ravens team built around the run game, his arrival could further cement one of the NFL’s most dominant rushing attacks.

