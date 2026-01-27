Kevin Stefanski Says Kirk Cousins’s Future on Falcons Has Yet to Be Determined

Kevin Stefanski was named the Falcons’ new head coach on Jan. 17 following the six seasons he spent with the Browns before being fired earlier this month.

Stefanski is taking on an Atlanta team that is ready for more success. For starters, though, the Falcons need to figure out their quarterback situation moving forward. Notably, Atlanta signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal before drafting Michael Penix Jr. a month later back in spring 2024. After repeated disappointing performances from Cousins, Penix took over as the starter. However, Penix suffered a season-ending knee injury this past season, giving Cousins the opportunity again to start for the Falcons.

After the 2025 season, Atlanta restructured Cousins’s huge contract. However, there’s still the strong possibility the Falcons could move on from the quarterback this offseason. So, what does Stefanski think? He did work as Cousins’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator while he was back with the Vikings, so they have a history to consider.

“When it comes to Kirk, obviously have a previous relationship with Kirk. But I don’t know if it’s the time yet to talk about all the position and those types of things,” Stefanski said during his introductory press conference on Tuesday. “Those types of conversations will come in due time.”

As for Stefanski’s thoughts on working with Penix, the coach is ecstatic to team up with the young quarterback.

“Michael is somebody I’m very excited about, and his rehab is what’s most important right now. I saw him in the training room this week. He’s, as you can imagine, attacking his rehab.”

These comments come after owner Arthur Blank called Penix the “franchise quarterback.” It sounds like the Falcons at least plan to keep Penix as the starter whether Cousins remains on the roster or not.

