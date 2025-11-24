Raheem Morris Explains Kirk Cousins Playing Under Center more than Michael Penix

The Atlanta Falcons went into New Orleans and got an unorthodox 24-20 win with Kirk Cousins under center for the majority of the game. This, after the Falcons have been criticized relentlessly for an overuse and predictability of the pistol formation that saw Michael Penix Jr. in the shotgun with a single running back behind him.

I say unorthodox because the Falcons went with a heavy dose of 13 personnel (one running back and three tight ends). According to the FOX broadcast during the game, it was the most a team had used 13 personnel in a game since 2016.

Part of the reasoning was a lack of wide receivers. Drake London was out, and the Falcons didn't have a receiver dressed who had caught a touchdown this season.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Head coach Raheem Morris was also asked by Josh Kendall of The Athletic if Cousins was under center more because he was more comfortable there than Penix.

“There’s no question about it," Morris answered.

"Kirk is, that's what he's been throughout his whole career. Obviously, when he came off the injury last year, he felt a little bit more comfortable in the pistol. He's back to what he's been in the past and what he's played the 12, 13 years in the National Football League. We did what accommodated Kirk, what made him look the best, and what made us feel the best about going out and operating.”

Going big helped the Falcons establish the run and set up the play-action pass for big plays. Atlanta had 90 yards rushing in the first half as they built a 16-7 halftime lead over the Saints, and a play-action pass to wide receiver Darnell Mooney sealed the game in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve been setting up all year, that's what Mooney is more like, he came to life today," said Morris. "We've been talking about the last couple of weeks, being able to go out there and execute those things, and I'm very proud of Mooney being (able to) run a great route, and our protection and (being able to) let go a great pass down the middle of the field to really give us an explosive”

London is out for an undisclosed amount of time with a PCL strain. The Falcons didn't put him on the IR, so they're not expecting him to miss four games. When he returns, the Falcons will likely see more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), but seeing their quarterback under center will become a regular sight for the rest of 2025.