LISTEN: Standouts Of Falcons-Dolphins Practices?

Last year, the Atlanta Falcons' pass rush was not one of the team's strengths as injuries and the firing of head coach Dan Quinn negatively affected the team's performance.

According to Pro Football Focus, the team was ranked 16th last season in the NFL.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett leads the first line of defense on the line, while Deion Jones takes care of the linebackers. Both have shown excellence in their careers, but there is room for growth at the top, which makes the team scary heading into 2021.

If the team can get healthy years out of those two leaders and improvement from young, promising players such as Marlon Davidson and Foye Oluokun, then the Falcons' rush could improve its ranking in 2021, and also the team's success.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the standout performances from the team's first joint practice against the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Aaron talks about the improvements the pass rush has made during the offseason and how it is a massive difference-maker heading into the season.

He also details the breakout performances from skill players and quickly dives into the preseason conundrum about whether to play the starters, and how much.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

