LISTEN: Worst to First in 2021?

Locked On Falcons: What to Expect From the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 with Special Guest Maria Martin

After winning just four games last season, the Atlanta Falcons don't have high expectations heading into the 2021 NFL season.

Since the league went to its current division alignment in 2002, 23 teams that finished fourth place have rebounded to finish first and make the playoffs the following season. Worst, to first.

Among the eight last-place teams from a year ago, the Falcons - despite their ugly 2020 - certainly have one of the best chances to be that team this year.

Mainly because no other last-place team has a former MVP at quarterback or a receiving corps as talented as Atlanta's.

On top of that, the reigning champion New Orleans Saints are playing this season without their Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who retired this offseason. The team is also being displaced after the damage suffered by Hurricane Ida, which is taking away home games from them.

The favorite to win the division is the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that is clearly the biggest obstacle, but the luxury of a fourth-place schedule could also help the Falcons.

If the division title is out of question, perhaps the Falcons can snag one of the three Wild Card spots. Worst, to (almost) first?

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Maria Martin (11 Alive Sports) to discuss the expectations surrounding the Falcons entering the 2021 season.

Aaron breaks down the team's signing of running back Wayne Gallman before Maria joins to talk about the Falcons potential record, Ryan's future, Pitts' potential, the defense's ability to come together and what could hold back this Falcon team from reaching the playoffs this year.

