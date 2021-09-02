Falcons Cut Long-Snapper; What's Next Move?

The Atlanta Falcons cut long-snapper Josh Harris. Who fills his spot?

The Atlanta Falcons released long-snapper Josh Harris on Wednesday night.

Harris has been with the Falcons since 2012 and had played in 139 games with Atlanta. He's made 21 tackles during his career.



READ MORE: Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart Will Change

Starting left tackle Jake Matthews is listed as the backup long-snapper on the Falcons depth chart.

Atlanta didn't immediately fill Harris' roster spot, and there is a chance he could be back with the Falcons. Matthews isn't likely to be elevated to the top spot as the full-time long-snapper.

With the complexity of the NFL's salary cap, teams often make roster moves with players in order to balance the books based on guaranteed salaries and vesting contracts. Harris could fall into this category of roster management.

Atlanta released the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, and head coach Arthur Smith immediately and repeatedly said it was fluid.

Since then Atlanta has placed projected starting offensive lineman Josh Andrews on injured reserve, cornerback Kendall Sheffield is reportedly following him, and released long snapper Harris.

The only corresponding roster move that has been made is the addition of former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Colby Gossett.

Gossett last played in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 when he started four games. The 26 year old is a native of Cumming, Ga. and went to North Forsyth High School.

That leaves two roster spots open for now, with one likely being filled by Harris should he be re-signed.

READ MORE: Falcons Sign 15 to Practice Squad