Falcons Opponent Loses Key Player

The Jaguars will be without a key player when they face the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 28th, and their opponent will likely to be missing a key player.

Running back Travis Etienne was the Jaguars' other first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. (We're assuming you remember a guy named Trevor Lawrence?)

Etienne is reportedly having foot surgery on Thursday and is looking at a four-month recovery.

The Falcons play the Jaguars in Week 12, well before Etienne is scheduled to return to the field. In all likelihood, the rookie runner will miss the entire season.

Etienne was the second running back taken in the draft. He went one spot behind former Alabama Crimson Tide standout Najee Harris, who was taken by the Steelers.

The Jaguars did their best to protect Etienne in the preseason. He had just one carry in each of Jacksonville's first two preseason games against the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints.

Etienne and Lawrence played their collegiate careers for the Clemson Tigers. Etienne rushed for nearly 5,000 yards in his Clemson career, breaking the 1,600 yard mark in 2018 and 2019.

He's also an accomplished receiver with 48 catches for 588 yards last season in 12 games for the Tigers.

The Falcons open their regular season Sept. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Atlanta played very few starters in their three preseason games, instead electing to get work for their first team against the Miami Dolphins during joint practices in south Florida.